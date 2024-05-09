Dubai, UAE: MyFatoorah, a leading payments platform offering payment solutions across the Middle East, today announced its participation in Seamless Payables Middle East, from 14th-16th May 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will demonstrate its advanced payment solutions including various unique local offerings tailored to both large enterprises and SMEs.

Since securing licenses from the Central Banks of six regional countries including the UAE Central Bank, MyFatoorah has matured into a key player in both the local and international payment markets. With over USD$4 billion in payment processing volume, MyFatoorah has grown to provide tailored payment solutions to over 74,000 merchants across a diverse array of sectors, including government, education, marketplaces, group retail, and insurance. The company’s flagship mobile app has also seen over 250,000 downloads from mobile app stores.

"We are immensely proud of the growth we have experienced at MyFatoorah, and we are excited to showcase this growth at Seamless Payables Middle East,” said Mohamed Aideed, UAE General Manager of MyFatoorah. “Our ability to cater to both SMEs and large enterprises makes us extremely valuable and flexible to the needs of our customers while also staying true to our origins. MyFatoorah offers an incredible portfolio of solutions that are easy to deploy and understand, and we want to make sure that customers can come to us no matter how challenging their needs may be.”

At Seamless Payables Middle East, MyFatoorah will be showcasing a range of innovative products and solutions aimed at revolutionizing payment experiences, such as in-store products offering omnichannel payment capabilities, advanced payout solutions tailored for marketplaces, and international payment acceptance featuring multi-currency pricing through various payment methods.

MyFatoorah will be exhibiting in Hall H4, booth C30.

Established in 2016 in Kuwait, MyFatoorah is a pioneering fintech company committed to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions with unwavering emphasis on security and customer satisfaction. Positioned as a leader in simplifying digital payments for businesses and individuals alike, MyFatoorah merges advanced technology with a user-centric approach, reshaping the landscape of financial transactions. With three consecutive years of recognition as one of Forbes' top 30 Fintech companies in the GCC and maintaining a local presence through dedicated teams across every GCC country and Egypt, MyFatoorah's combination of local insights and global expertise continues to define innovative payment solutions in the MENA region.

