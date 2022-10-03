No listings charges or sales commissions for Marketplace users

Marketplace supported by MYCRANE Inspections App, which provides reports featuring high-quality images of the equipment for sale

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE – the Dubai-based digital disruptor for the cranes and construction space – has launched a free-to-use online Marketplace, allowing users around the world to quickly and easily buy and sell new and used lifting equipment, and much more.



Available on the MYCRANE Marketplace, accessed at market.my-crane.com, are: many types of cranes; rigging equipment; spare parts and auxiliaries; plus global job vacancies spanning a wide range of crane-related roles.

Cranes available include mobile cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes, boom trucks, aerial platforms, manlifts, mini cranes and hydraulic gantry systems.

The Marketplace is supported by the new MYCRANE Inspections App, which provides extensive, real-time reports and high-quality images of the crane listed for sale – wherever it is in the world.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the App allows sellers to easily upload and modify condition reports, eliminating the need for expensive, specialist crane inspections.

Unlike the majority of existing sales channels, MYCRANE does not charge listings fees – nor any commission – for sales conducted on the Marketplace. Sellers just need to complete a simple registration to create and publish their advertisements, while the Marketplace is available for browsing without registration.

MYCRANE, best known for introducing the world’s first online crane rental service, was founded by Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at global heavy lift and engineering company Mammoet.

Mr Geikalo, MYCRANE’s CEO and founder, said: “Launching MYCRANE one year ago, we pledged to Unite the Lifting Community.

“Thanks to our global network of franchisees and owned offices, MYCRANE has subject matter experts around the world that can connect customers with real buyers, and achieve the best price for their equipment. It is this on-the-ground prescence that enables our Marketplace to combine digital technology with personal relationships.

“Skilled labour shortage is affecting the crane industry greatly. At our job portal, crane suppliers can find the best people, while at the same time we offer new opportunities for those seeking a career move.

“By increasing the scope of services offered by MYCRANE, we can add more value to our global customer base. Whether you need to rent a crane, buy one or even find your next job role – you can do it all at MYCRANE.”

The Marketplace provides a valuable link to the platform’s crane rental tool. Crane rental providers can, in just a few clicks, post any of their existing registered cranes for sale in the Marketplace, without needing to re-enter the crane data.

Once a customer has purchased a crane via the Marketplace, MYCRANE can provide crane transportation for the buyer, insurance and leasing (finance) to fund the purchase.

About MYCRANE

The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.

For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests. Boom trucks, crane manipulators/ crane arm, man lifts, mini cranes, cherry pickers, aerial platforms and hydraulic gantry systems are also available.

The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 100kg and 750 tonnes.

Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the innovative MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.

Other MYCRANE services include a free crane Selector tool to help identify the right crane for your lift; advice for engineering; and project management and support.

