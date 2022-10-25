Munich, Germany – On day two of Bauma, MYCRANE announced its forthcoming launch in the United States, and that it has appointed Scott Wilkes to lead the new operation.



Mr Wilkes studied Mechanical Engineering at the LSU (Louisiana State University) before starting work at Mammoet as a project engineer. Whilst at Mammoet, he was also involved in Market and Business Intelligence.



A new MYCRANE office, located in Houston, Texas – a global energy hub – will open on December 1, 2022, while Mr Wilkes’s appointment as Director of Business Development begins on November 1, 2022.



MYCRANE is a Dubai-based digital disruptor for the cranes and construction space. It operates the world’s first online crane rental service, as well as innovative digital tools such as a free crane Selector and an online Marketplace, where new and used lifting equipment can be bought and sold.



In addition to its Dubai headquarters, MYCRANE has a global network of own offices and franchise locations spanning Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



Present at Bauma are MYCRANE founder and CEO Andrei Geikalo; COO Piet Kraaijeveld; VP Erik Altena; and Hadeer Khair, Market Intelligence Manager. For more information, visit the MYCRANE team at stand C4.415.

About MYCRANE

The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.

For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests. Boom trucks, crane manipulators/ crane arm, man lifts, mini cranes, cherry pickers, aerial platforms and hydraulic gantry systems are also available.

The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 100kg and 750 tonnes.

Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the innovative MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.



Other MYCRANE services include a free crane Selector tool to help identify the right crane for your lift; advice for engineering; project management and support; and an online Marketplace allowing users to buy and sell new and used lifting equipment, and more.



Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk

MYCRANE via:

Info@my-crane.com