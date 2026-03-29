Dubai, UAE — My Menu, one of the world’s most advanced digital menu and guest-engagement platforms, has announced a direct integration with Reserve with Google, enabling restaurants subscribed to My Menu to accept commission-free reservations directly from Google Search and Google Maps.

Used by 4,200+ restaurants and 450+ hotels across 70 countries, My Menu’s latest integration addresses one of the biggest pain points in hospitality today: rising third-party commission costs that erode restaurant margins.

With the majority of diners now discovering and choosing restaurants on Google, My Menu subscribers can use this integration to capture bookings at the exact moment of intent, without intermediaries, redirections, or commission fees.

Commission-Free Reservations, Exactly Where Diners Are Searching

Through the Reserve with Google integration, restaurants using My Menu can display real-time table availability and accept bookings directly from their Google Business Profile. Guests can reserve a table instantly while searching on Google or navigating via Google Maps, without being pushed to external reservation platforms.

The result is a faster, frictionless booking experience for diners and full revenue retention and data ownership for restaurants.

Why Google Has Become the Front Door to Restaurant Bookings

Google now plays a decisive role in restaurant discovery and reservations:

55% of diners begin their restaurant booking journey on Google

Around one-third of diners discover new restaurants through Google

40–62% of consumers rely on Google Search to find places to eat

By integrating directly with Reserve with Google, My Menu enables restaurants to convert this discovery into direct, commission-free bookings, right at the point of decision.

Turning Discovery into Direct, Cost-Free Revenue

The integration delivers immediate operational and commercial benefits:

Helping drive more direct bookings

A prominent “Reserve” button on Google Search and Maps captures high-intent diners and increases instant bookings, particularly on mobile.

Zero Commission, Total Ownership

All reservations are completely commission-free, allowing restaurants to protect margins while maintaining full ownership of guest relationships and data.

Centralized Reservation Management

Bookings flow directly into My Menu’s reservations dashboard, reducing manual work, preventing double bookings, and simplifying daily operations.

Increased Visibility Without Extra Spend

Restaurants benefit from Google’s massive daily search traffic without paying for ads or relying on third-party booking platforms.

Built for Growth Through Smarter Integrations

Beyond reservations, My Menu supports restaurants with a full ecosystem of growth tools, including interactive video menus, CRM, SMS & WhatsApp marketing, AI-generated menu descriptions, loyalty programs, and an SEO-optimized mini-website.

“More than half of all restaurant booking journeys begin on Google,” said Abhishek Bose, CEO of My Menu. “By enabling commission-free reservations directly from Google, we’re helping restaurants capture demand at the source—without losing revenue to third-party platforms.”

“This integration removes unnecessary friction for both diners and operators,” added Manzeer Fasaludeen, CTO of My Menu. “Restaurants can now use Google discovery to direct bookings more efficiently, and at zero commission.”

About My Menu

My Menu is a global digital menu and guest-engagement platform designed to help restaurants increase visibility, enhance guest experiences, and drive measurable revenue growth. With features including interactive video menus, AI-powered content, CRM automation, loyalty tools, WhatsApp marketing, online ordering, and 300+ integrations, My Menu supports restaurants across every stage of the guest journey.

Learn more at: www.mydigimenu.com

Media Contact:

Mariana Ugarte

Marketing Manager

My Menu

marketing@mydigimenu.com