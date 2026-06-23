Dubai: Kia Middle East and Africa (MEA) and the Museum of the Future today announced a strategic partnership, reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability and human-centred design.

The collaboration was formalised during a signing ceremony held at the Museum of the Future, attended by senior leadership from both organisations alongside media, partners and industry guests.

Through this partnership, Kia will establish a dedicated presence within the Museum of the Future, including an exclusive exhibition space designed to showcase its latest mobility innovations. The space currently will feature concept vehicles such as the Kia PV5 WKNDR and, potentially, the Kia MT next year, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Kia’s vision for next-generation mobility firsthand.

Kia will also host a series of curated workshops and public talks at the museum, bringing together automotive professionals, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders. The sessions will explore key themes including electric vehicles, autonomous driving, connected mobility, smart infrastructure and sustainable transportation models, contributing to ongoing dialogue around the future of mobility. As part of the partnership, Kia will maintain a dedicated vehicle display on the museum’s second floor, while Kia-branded EV chargers installed at the venue will further support the visitor experience.

Hoo Gon Kim, President at Kia Middle East and Africa: “Our partnership with the Museum of the Future reflects a shared ambition to make the future tangible today. By bringing together Kia’s design-led, real-world innovation with the Museum’s role as a global platform for future thinking, we are turning bold ideas into meaningful, real-life experiences. Through this collaboration, we aim to demonstrate how mobility can shape the way people live, move, and connect, while contributing to a more sustainable and progressive future. As the UAE continues to transform its bold vision into global leadership, we are proud to support this journey as a leading Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.”

Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director: “At the Museum of the Future, we are always looking to collaborate with organisations that are looking to actively shape tomorrow. Kia is one of those brands, combining innovation, creativity and purpose in ways that resonate with audiences around the world. Kia has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing sustainable technologies, human-centred design and new ways of thinking about how people experience the world around them.

This shared focus on innovation with real-world impact makes Kia a natural partner for the Museum. Together, we have an opportunity to create engaging experiences, spark meaningful conversations and inspire our visitors to explore the possibilities that lie ahead. We look forward to working closely with Kia to showcase ideas and innovations that not only imagine the future, but help shape it.”

The partnership also aligns closely with the UAE’s ambitions for sustainable development and advanced mobility. As initiatives such as the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy and the UAE Net Zero 2050 accelerate, Kia’s expanding electric vehicle lineup, including models such as the Kia EV9, Kia EV6 and Kia EV5, together with its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) solutions led by the Kia PV5, offer flexible and future-ready mobility solutions designed to support the evolving needs of smart and sustainable urban environments.

With its regional innovation platform at the Museum of the Future, Kia continues to strengthen its long-term commitment to the region while demonstrating how design-led, human-centric mobility can shape the future in the here and now.