Establishes a dedicated reservation and ticketing sales office for Fly Egypt in Rolla, Sharjah

Sharjah, UAE - musafir.com, the UAE’s leading travel management company, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Fly Egypt, appointing musafir.com as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Fly Egypt in the UAE. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Fly Egypt's market presence and sales across the UAE travel network while offering the lowest fare for Sharjah to Cairo return flights in the country.

Under the agreement, musafir.com has established a dedicated reservation and ticketing sales office for Fly Egypt in Sharjah, located at their Rolla branch. This office will cater exclusively to Fly Egypt customers, offering seamless booking experiences and personalized services.

"This appointment aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and vision," said Raheesh Babu, COO,musafir.com. "We are committed to increasing sales and distribution for Fly Egypt in the UAE, thereby expanding its market reach and enhancing customer satisfaction."

"We at FlyEgypt are delighted to partner with musafir.com, a leading travel agency in the UAE. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of making travel to Egypt more accessible and convenient for everyone, this appointment will significantly strengthen our presence in the region and allow us to offer even more value to travelers flying between Sharjah and Cairo.” said Ashraf Osman, Chief Commercial Officer, FlyEgypt.

“Through musafir.com's extensive network and expertise, we look forward to providing a seamless booking experience and unmatched affordability on this popular route. We are confident that this partnership will be a win-win for both FlyEgypt and musafir.com, ultimately creating a more convenient and enjoyable travel experience for our customers." Osman added.

Initially, musafir.com responsibilities as Fly Egypt's GSA will focus on the Sharjah-Cairo-Sharjah route, offering direct flights at the most competitive rates in the UAE market. With flights operating three times a week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, customers can enjoy convenient timings for weekend travel.

Babu added, "Our partnership with Fly Egypt brings together musafir.com expertise and dedication to excellence. We are determined to increase Fly Egypt's distribution network, raise brand awareness, and ultimately facilitate more flights originating from the UAE."

Additionally, joint marketing efforts are underway, leveraging musafir.com extensive trade partner network and customer database cultivated over 18 years.

Fly Egypt customers can expect enhanced services as a result of this partnership. Fly Egypt offers an LCC/budget flight product with a premium section in the first three rows, providing extra legroom, additional baggage allowance of 40kgs, and hot snacks included by default for premium bookings.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents for both Fly Egypt and musafir.com," concluded Babu. "Together, we are poised to redefine the travel experience and provide customers with unparalleled convenience, quality, and affordability."

For more information, visit www.musafir.com

About musafir.com

musafir.com is a leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, India and now KSA. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. musafir.com manages corporate travel for more than 1000 companies in GCC. musafir.com is the GSA partner for Fly Egypt and Salam Air. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through its flagship website & branch network.

Follow for the latest news: @musafirdotcom; @musafirbusiness

About FlyEgypt

FlyEgypt started operations in 2015 as a small but ambitious charter airline. Today, they are actively engaged in supporting the revival of Egypt’s tourism industry, by connecting Egyptian destinations with the greater Middle East through scheduled flights alongside their European leisure travel product.

For additional information, please visit https://www.flyegypt.com . For press inquiries, please email pressoffice@flyegypt.co

