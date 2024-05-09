Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced the expansion of its partnership with Amadeus, the leading travel technology company into new verticals at the Arabian Travel Market. As part of the broadened collaboration, Almosafer will integrate Amadeus’ NDC (New Distribution Capability) technology, to help drive the industrialization of NDC, ensuring that all actors make the most of the benefits of NDC, through the distribution of new differentiated and relevant content.

The collaboration will enable Almosafer to deliver more customized and targeted content and enhanced digital marketing capabilities by leveraging Amadeus’ accurate data analysis. The expansion of the long-standing partnership between the two companies is testimony to Almosafer’s commitment to accelerate travel retailing through innovative technology.

By leveraging their IT and distribution synergies, Amadeus NDC [X] programme fosters cross-industry collaboration between airline and travel seller partners, enriching and enhancing customer experience on the travel agencies’ side while allowing airlines to tailor offers using latest merchandising techniques.

In keeping with Almosafer’s focus on being future-ready and providing a seamless experience for their customers, the updated collaboration will enable the travel company to further boost their implementation of NDC-enabled Travel API solution to target more personalised products to customers.

Tarique Khatri, Chief Commercial Officer of Almosafer, said: “At Almosafer we have always been at the forefront of harnessing the power of technological innovations to drive customer satisfaction. Our holistic association with Amadeus over the years has enabled us to offer travellers a seamless experience across our digital portals and with the addition of Amadeus’ NDC technology we hope to further our ambitions to provide more targeted personalised content for our customers.”

Jamel Chandoul, SVP Travel Sellers, Middle East, Africa, Türkiye, and Central Asia at Amadeus: “Our mission at Amadeus is to make the travel experience better for everyone. Underpinning that goal is our leading investment in technology research and development. As a long-term technology partner to Almosafer, Amadeus is delighted to welcome this strategic customer to the Amadeus NDC [X] programme to enhance the company’s travel retailing.”

NDC is an integral part of the Amadeus Travel Platform – a platform which brings together all travel content from multiple sources in one place, allowing travel agencies to easily search and compare offers. Almosafer and Amadeus’s organic partnership has earlier leveraged innovative technology to improve flight booking experience for customers before expanding into the hotel segment. This was followed by the launch of payment solution Amadeus B2B Wallet that enables optimised virtual credit card payments to Almosafer’s direct connectivity hotel partners.

