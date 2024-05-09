UAE: United Arab Bank (UAB), one of the longstanding home-grown banks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has renewed its credit card processing agreement with Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, and has further expanded the partnership to include debit card processing within the Network One platform. The renewed agreement allows UAB to offer its customers a centralised solution for cards processing that is flexible, efficient, and scalable.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer, United Arab Bank, said, “Over the years, our longstanding partnership with Network International has contributed positively to UAB’s growth. The new agreement adds to this momentum, combining Network’s card processing capabilities with UAB’s banking expertise, allowing us to provide the best banking services to our customers.”

Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking at United Arab Bank, added, “Our continued collaboration with Network exhibits our commitment to putting the latest technology at the heart of all our services and solutions. By leveraging Network International’s technology, we aim to enhance our clients’ experience, while driving operational efficiency. I'm confident that our renewed partnership will play a pivotal role in UAB's journey in delivering best-in-class solutions for our customers during an era of digital transformation.”

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, commented: “Network has been UAB’s partner since 1995. We are delighted to support their growth strategy by expanding on our existing relationship. As a leading digital payments company serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000 merchants, we are confident this enhanced arrangement will enable UAB to offer immense value to its card customers.”

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank, P.J.S.C. (UAB) was incorporated on the 21st of January 1975 as a joint venture between UAE investors and the French international financial conglomerate, Société Générale (SG). Today, the bank is considered among the longest-standing and most innovative banking and financial services providers in the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Sharjah, UAB operates through 6 branches, 17 ATMs, and 11 cash and cheque deposit machines (CCDM) across the UAE offering retail and corporate banking services. The Bank succeeded to establish itself as a partner of choice for corporate clientele with a comprehensive suite of Wholesale Banking services supported by Trade Finance, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets services, in addition to Islamic Banking solutions.

