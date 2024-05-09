Located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf in Al Hamra, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is Ras Al Khaimah’s first Sofitel property, intertwining French sophistication and local heritage.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, announced the opening of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, a notable addition to its distinguished hospitality portfolio. The announcement perfectly aligns with Al Hamra’s 5-year strategy which involves expanding its portfolio, optimizing assets, and upgrading existing services, thereby contributing to Ras Al Khaimah's transformative growth towards becoming the ultimate liveable destination. The partnership with Accor to introduce Ras Al Khaimah’s first Sofitel resort was initially announced in late 2021.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort seamlessly blends French elegance with local heritage to offer guests an unmatched experience amid the picturesque landscape of Ras Al Khaimah. The resort features 292 intricately designed lavish guest rooms that embody modern luxury and comfort. Complementing its exquisite accommodations are seven dining venues offering a diverse array of flavors from around the world to satisfy every palate. Furthermore, available are an array of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, beachfront swimming pools and kids and teens’ club.

Given its location, guests at the resort can take advantage of the various leisure activities offered in the destination Al Hamra. The championship 18-hole Al Hamra Golf Course is a golfer’s haven, while The Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah provides a fully serviced marina with both dry and wet berthing options, along with a variety of water sports and entertainment choices.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said, " The opening of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is another step towards bringing the firsts and bests to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The addition of diverse hospitality options aligns perfectly with the Emirate's goal of enhancing its tourism offerings.”

Al Hamra remains committed to fostering innovation and excellence across its varied asset portfolio. The company has recently unveiled a partnership with RIKAS Hospitality Group to introduce Ras Al Khaimah's first exclusive beach club. Additionally, plans have been revealed for a premium waterfront residential project within its flagship community of Al Hamra. Furthermore, a series of upcoming projects, including branded residences and a boardwalk envisioned as a leisure hub, are in the pipeline.

For more information about Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, please visit https://alhamra.ae/hospitality-sofitel-al-hamra-beach-resort/

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth on the back of expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank’s Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated ‘A’ by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.