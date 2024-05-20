Dubai, UAE: Invest Group Overseas (IGO), a leading investment and property development company, joins hands with Evolutions, an innovative real estate intelligence hub in Dubai, for the development, marketing, and sales of Azura Residences in Dubai Islands. IGO’s partnership with Evolutions effectively illustrates the reflection of joint efforts in property development, merging IGO’s extensive repertoire of expertise and knowledge, with Evolutions' creative approach.

IGO has a proven track record of projects, showcasing their expertise and commitment to excellence. With a keen eye for opportunities, IGO has undertaken and successfully executed a diverse range of ventures, such as The Paragon in Downtown Dubai, Catch Residences in JVC, The Estate I in Al Furjan, The Polo Residence in Meydan, and more.

Derived from the Persian word meaning "blue", Azura Residences by IGO presents a breathtaking ensemble of exquisitely designed homes, inspired by its idyllic waterfront setting. The development provides a tranquil and calm residential experience nestled between the sky and the sea.

Dr. Mhd Anas A. Kozbari, Managing Partner & CEO of IGO, said, "This collaboration between IGO and Evolutions symbolizes the fusion of our respective strengths and expertise to create unparalleled value for our customers. Azura Residences emerges as an exclusive haven of waterfront luxury on the dynamic Dubai Islands. We are certain that its architecture and design will win over everyone in Dubai, even the tough crowd. We deeply believe that this collaboration will pave the way for exciting opportunities and further success. IGO has always believed that the Dubai Market will never stop renewing itself and that’s why we are coping and going along with the fast-paced dynamic economy of Dubai. The Azura project is another testimony of IGO’s belief that in today’s world economy, there is no place better than Dubai.”

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, "Our collaboration with IGO signifies more than just a partnership; it marks the forging of a strategic alliance between two industry leaders. Each entity brings its unique strengths to the table, combining expertise and vision to craft a development that not only meets but surpasses the evolving needs of modern living. Azura Residences is poised to set new benchmarks in design, functionality, and lifestyle, elevating the residential experience in Dubai to unprecedented heights.”

Along the path of its journey, Evolutions have successfully launched projects such as SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, as well as developments in Jumeirah Village Circle, including Roma Residences by JRP, Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, and Rise Residences by S&S Developments. The successful launches have played a pivotal role in establishing Evolutions as a prominent name in the real estate industry. The partnership with IGO emphasizes the commitment to implement new and elevated strategies in the Dubai real estate industry.

-Ends-

About Invest Group Overseas (IGO)

Invest Group Overseas is a leading investment and property development company with an extensive portfolio of delivered premium properties. We are renowned for our unrivaled ability to identify and capitalize on business opportunities in developed and emerging markets, which has seen us become one of the top investment companies in the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.igo.ae

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae