This strategic framework agreement strengthens Mubadala’s commitment to the “Made in the UAE” trademark, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in the rapidly expanding aerospace industry.

Abu Dhabi – Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and Safran, a French multinational aerospace and defense corporation, are joining forces to accelerate aerospace innovation and development within the UAE. Announced at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, this enhanced strategic framework agreement focuses on key areas of Maintenance, Manufacturing, Human Capital Development, Advanced Material and Space.

This expanded collaboration leverages Mubadala’s established aerospace assets, including Strata Manufacturing and Sanad, and integrates Safran’s expertise to reshape the aerospace landscape. The partnership will significantly expand Sanad's capabilities and open doors to new partnerships across Safran's diverse aerospace portfolio. Additionally, the partnership aims to broaden Strata’s existing strengths within aircraft structure manufacturing to include engine component manufacturing complementing Mubadala’s extensive aerospace portfolio.

Furthermore, the partnership prioritizes nurturing local talent through collaborative training opportunities for Emirati engineers and aerospace professionals. With space a key focus area for Mubadala, this partnership unlocks opportunities in air traffic management, Earth observation, and propulsion systems. Additionally, it enhances capabilities within Strata Solvay Advanced Materials, focusing on advanced materials for engine applications, solidifying the UAE's position in aerospace materials science.

“We are pleased to strengthen our long-term partnership with Safran, a global aerospace leader,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters, at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform. “As an national investor, we are dedicated to support the diversification of the UAE’s economy by building world-class national champions and fostering innovation in high-growth sectors. This agreement not only reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier aerospace hub but also underscores our shared commitment to upskilling local talent, empowering the next generation of engineers and professionals to lead in the global aerospace industry.”

"This strategic framework agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Mubadala, contributing to positioning the United Arab Emirates as a global leader in aerospace innovation and manufacturing. By joining forces, we are enhancing our ability to support technological advancements, develop a skilled workforce, and promote aerospace excellence under the 'Made in the UAE' brand," declared Philippe Errera, EVP, International Development and Government Relations Safran.

This landmark agreement underscores Mubadala’s dedication to support establishing the UAE as a global leader in aerospace innovation and manufacturing. By championing technological advancements, developing a skilled workforce, and promoting the "Made in the UAE" trademark, the Mubadala-Safran collaboration will drive economic growth and establish the nation as a center for advanced technology. This collaboration further bolsters Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the aerospace industry, leveraging Mubadala’s impressive portfolio.

The agreement was signed by Amer Siddiqui, UAE Clusters and Mehdi Bouchenak, CEO Safran Emirates, in the presence of Ismail Abdulla signaling a new era of partnership between Mubadala and Safran.