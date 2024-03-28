Muscat – Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat, the brand’s landmark debut property in the Sultanate hosted a dinner to introduce its sustainability programme in Oman. In Oman, the hotel will adopt and tailor its global sustainability programme, called SHINE. The broad-based programme aims to give back to the local community and contribute towards the economic prosperity of the destinations where Movenpick operates.

“The practices envisioned under our programme are based around three key sustainability pillars: Environment, Employer and Society,” explained Arshad Mahmood, General Manager, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat. “Our goal is to uplift and inspire the community through a range of activities focused on the environment, society, and our own business practices.”

According to Arshad, Movenpick’s sustainability certification partner, Green Globe, puts each of the chain’s hotels through a rigorous inspection process to prove their credentials. The audit covers a full spectrum of parameters, including efficiency of energy and water usage, and the use of locally supplied and sustainable ingredients in the restaurant menus.

“In Oman, our team is looking to partner with various organisations, both in the private and government sector, to promote responsible tourism as part of the programme,” said Leon. “One of our recent initiatives involved inviting partners and guests to our 'Dinner with a Difference' hosted during Earth Hour on 23 March at our newly opened Butcher House restaurant.”

While the event had a larger focus on future plans and partnership tie-ups, the centrepiece was a curated full course Iftar dinner that was true to the Butcher House’s promise of a classic steakhouse experience with a side of culinary theatrics.

On the menu were Omani Pablou Soup, Classic Caesar Salad and Tender Lamb Rack accompanied by a selection of refreshing juices and mocktails — but the highlight was undoubtedly a spectacular candle-lit finale, with the pastry chef using a flame-torch to caramelise the Rose Water Crème Brulee for dessert, and to light up the candles making the iconic 60+ symbol of Earth Hour.

It was stressed that all items on the regular a la carte menu at Butcher House will be locally sourced, in order to minimise the environmental footprint and create in-country value for Oman-based suppliers.

Prominent guests at the 'Dinner with a Difference' Earth Hour dinner were officials from the Renewable Energy department of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.