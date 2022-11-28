Medialinks an integrated Ecommerce & Digital Agency works with new and established businesses to scale the company’s online revenue using latest tactics of search, social, marketplaces and performance marketing— has signed a one-year Partnership deal with Morrisville Samp Army, one of the most promising teams of Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Under the terms of the agreement the Morrisville Samp Army will sport the brand's logo on the Caps & Helmet for the season.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League — the only ICC-sanctioned 10-over league boasting an international audience of 400 million (approx.) — started on November 23, 2022

It will conclude on December 4, with all matches taking place at the UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

SAMP Army are an established cricket franchise in the US with a squad including national team players such as captain Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, and former skipper Saurabh Netravalkar in their team.

Team owner of SAMP Army, an established cricket franchise in the US, Ritesh Patel has deep roots in US cricket; said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Medialinks, one of the leading marketing agencies in the UAE. We look to take the message of T10 cricket to all parts of the world. We hope this partnership snowballs such that cricket benefits first before the other stakeholders come to the table for a bite.”

Anwar Sadat Head of Marketing, Communication, and Fulfillment at Medialinks Said, “At Medialinks we look at doing things differently – With this partnership, Medialinks has become the first agency in the region to sponsor an event at this scale. We are also looking at bigger synergies next year with the T10 and are open for more bigger partnerships with upcoming events locally & globally.”

The franchise announced star South African cricketer David Miller as their Icon player for this season, which will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 4. Miller is the flavour of the season in T20 cricket, smashing 32 off 19 balls during the chase to help Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals in the IPL final. He is doing a similar job for Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

Other big names such as South African quick Anrich Nortje, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and England all-rounder Moeen Ali have been included. That has laid the foundation for a strong unit.

About Medialinks

As more clients in the ecommerce domain in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and UAE, seek immediate impact and higher levels of performance from the agency partners, Medialinks consistently keeps growing its expertise in the latest talent in search, performance, and development.

Formed in UAE in 2019 with Web Development and Ecommerce as its core business. The agency has existing clients in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Some of the clients Medialinks work with includes Etihad Rail DB, Dubai Tourism, Emirates Wet Wipes, PRAN Foods, Ooredoo, and Goody amongst others.

For any enquiries, Medialinks can be contacted via www.themedialinks.com

