Dubai: noon Food, a pioneer in online food delivery, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with the UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG), a leading collective of food and beverage industry professionals committed to advancing the culinary landscape in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant milestone in their shared mission to empower restaurants and reshape the culinary landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

Acknowledging the indispensable role of restaurant partners, noon Food pledges unwavering support to UAERG members. Raman Kumar, GM of noon Food, said of the partnership: “We're proud to partner with UAERG in championing local F&B operators. Our restaurant partners are the backbone of our business, and we remain steadfast in enhancing our services to foster their success. This tie-up brings us closer to our partners, empowering us to provide tailored support that truly meets their needs.”

Aligned with noon Food's vision of fairness and transparency, this collaboration introduces exclusive benefits for UAERG members, including:

Dedicated helpline and account managers

Waived platform fees

Access to working capital

Assistance with recruitment through a student apprenticeship program

Amit Sequeira, VP Commercial of noon Food, elaborated, “noon launched its food delivery services with a single, clear ethos: to establish a sustainable delivery platform that prioritizes fairness and transparency for the restaurant community. Our partnership not only reinforces this commitment but also highlights our dedication to generating value for our restaurant partners.”

Abdulla Al Mulla, Chairman of UAERG, expressed his delight at the collaboration: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with noon Food, a testament to our shared commitment to the success of the F&B industry in the UAE. This collaboration represents a fusion of expertise and dedication, as we work hand in hand to provide unparalleled support and opportunities for our restaurant partners. Through this alliance, we aim to drive sustainable growth, empower local businesses, and enhance the culinary landscape of the UAE for years to come.”

Echoing this sentiment, Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of UAERG, emphasized, “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with noon Food, a pioneering force in the online food delivery industry. This collaboration marks a significant step towards empowering our esteemed members, providing them with invaluable support and resources to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Together with noon Food, we are committed to fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation, ultimately elevating the entire food ecosystem in the UAE.”

About UAERG:

The UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG) is a distinguished collective of food and beverage industry professionals committed to advancing the culinary landscape in the UAE. As a not-for-profit entity, UAERG brings together some of the finest restaurant names, uniting under a common mission to elevate the Food and Beverage industry in the region.

Our vision is to transform the UAE into a rapidly emerging gastronomical hub on a global stage. UAERG aspires to position the emirates as a paragon of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the realm of food and beverage destinations worldwide. Driven by principles of integrity, sustainability, and unity, UAERG is dedicated to fostering a thriving community that contributes to the growth and enhancement of the industry. Our commitment to these core values sets the foundation for a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.

For those interested in becoming a part of this dynamic community, UAERG welcomes inquiries regarding membership and sponsorship. For more information, please contact us at sherine@uaerg.ae, and join us in shaping the future of the UAE's culinary landscape.

ABOUT NOON.COM:

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.