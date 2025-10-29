Modon Hospitality, the specialist arm of Modon Holding, includes more than 28 assets and over 150 dining experiences, across five countries, in its portfolio.

Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi will be the UAE capital’s new world-leading active lifestyle hospitality offering on Hudayriyat Island.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon Hospitality, the specialist hospitality arm of Modon Holding, has announced the launch of a luxury active lifestyle resort, the Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi.

Modon Hospitality owns, operates and manages a select portfolio of hotels, restaurants, clubs and lifestyle destinations in the UAE, across the region and worldwide. With more than 28 assets and over 150 dining experiences across five countries, Modon Hospitality combines global expertise and versatility with Abu Dhabi’s vision to deliver memorable experiences fuelled by purpose, precision, and passion.

Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi, the new sports and wellness offering, where movement meets relaxation, is designed for all and is set to redefine healthy living and performance-based hospitality on Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island, a destination owned and developed by Modon Holding, through active stays, recovery, movement, holistic wellness, healthy cuisine, leisure and relaxation.

The innovative wellness facilities include the state-of-the-art Reboot Recovery Lounge, giving guests access to the very best in modern recovery science, including the health benefits of altitude training, traditionally used by elite athletes, and now accessible to all guests. The lounge features cutting-edge compression technology, next-generation biohacking tools, and tailored treatments that help accelerate recovery, boost circulation, and optimise overall performance. Benefits include improved heart and lung health, weight management, and better endurance.

Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi’s pioneering design includes unique features such as inter-connecting family rooms, spa and wellness facilities, and a range of organic, nutrition-focused dining options. Selected guest rooms include hypoxic technology to aid athletic recovery and performance.

Guests can also enjoy the unique benefits of the Olympia Recovery Mattress, crafted to support muscle repair, improve circulation, and enhance deep, restorative sleep. Designed with advanced foams, pocket springs, and cooling fabric, it helps the body recover overnight, so you wake up refreshed, balanced, and ready to move from a deeper, more relaxing sleep.

Unveiled during Modon Hospitality’s participation at the Future Hospitality Summit, the Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi forms a central part of Hudayriyat Island’s transformation into a world-class destination for sports, recreation, and wellbeing. The resort combines performance with leisure through its elite training facilities suitable for guests of all levels, along with outstanding amenities ideal for a relaxing beachfront getaway.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding said: “We take pride in creating iconic destinations that redefine how people live, work and connect. Hudayriyat Island is emerging as one of Abu Dhabi’s most distinctive landmarks – an integrated urban experience setting a new benchmark for community, lifestyle and wellbeing. With the Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi, we’re building on that vision, bringing together sport, wellness and family recreation within a setting designed for active, connected living.”

Marc Dardenne, CEO of Modon Hospitality, said, “The Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi signifies a new category of hospitality where performance and lifestyle meet. The resort offers first-class facilities that encourage people to move, train, and recharge in an environment designed for balance and wellbeing. We have designed a space for those who thrive on movement, balance, and discovery, built around an active lifestyle that reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to create destinations that inspire healthier, more active communities while inviting the world to experience everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

“The Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi is a key part of our next chapter of growth and expansion. As the specialist hospitality arm of Modon Holding, we are continuing to design and deliver experiences with purpose, precision, and passion. We already operate a local, regional, and global portfolio of 28 hotels across five markets, and this is the latest asset to be part of our ever-expanding offering. We are proud that our portfolio reflects our international outlook and DNA, our versatility and our world-class expertise.” added Dardenne.

The resort also boasts access to 28 kilometres of open-air cycling tracks on Hudayriyat Island, offering premium riding and panoramic ocean views, along with access to the upcoming Velodrome. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor football pitches, tennis courts, swimming pools, scenic running tracks, and exclusive access to beach clubs and water sports facilities.

Olympia Resort Abu Dhabi is planned to open in early 2026. As a standalone Modon Hospitality concept, the resort reflects the brand’s drive to develop original hospitality concepts that blend local identity with global appeal, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a sports tourism and active living hub.

