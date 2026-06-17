Dubai, UAE: MIRFA IBC Developments, a Dubai-based residential developer focused on mid to premium communities, has reported strong buyer demand at NUMA Reserve, its premium villa development in Meydan, ahead of the project’s planned completion in Q3 2027. The development has now surpassed AED 450 million in sales, reflecting sustained interest in thoughtfully designed residential communities that prioritise privacy, sophistication, long-term value and quality of living over short-term trends.

This milestone forms part of a broader achievement for MIRFA IBC Developments, which has recorded total sales exceeding AED 1 billion across its active project portfolio. Of this, AED 450 million has been generated by NUMA Reserve alone, underscoring the project's strong market performance and the sustained confidence of both local and international investors.

The achievement comes alongside the ongoing progression of Oqood registrations, the Dubai Land Department’s off-plan property registration system, which formalises buyer ownership and reflects continued progress as the development advances. According to MIRFA IBC Developments, the project has attracted strong interest from both local and international buyers, particularly end users and families seeking more balanced, design-conscious residential environments within established and strategically located districts. The project is backed by a team whose partners bring a combined five decades of international experience, including 34 years in the UAE.

NUMA Reserve is a premium residential development comprising a limited collection of five, six and seven-bedroom standalone villas set within a low-density master-planned community in Meydan. Inspired by the principles of quiet luxury and understated sophistication, the project has been designed around restraint, balance and timelessness rather than excess, with a strong emphasis on creating spaces that feel calm, refined and emotionally connected to everyday living.

Built-up areas range from approximately 6,000 to 15,000 square feet, with layouts centred around natural light, privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The villas combine contemporary architecture with clean lines, expansive glazing, natural materials and soft interior palettes, complemented by private pools, landscaped gardens and integrated home technologies. Unlike many residential developments where landscaping is left unfinished, MIRFA also provides completed garden concepts designed to complement the architecture of each home, while remaining flexible to accommodate individual owner preferences and personalisation.

The planning and design of NUMA Reserve was guided heavily by human experience, with particular emphasis placed on low-density living, greenery, family-oriented layouts and a stronger sense of emotional comfort within the home. According to the developer, the project was created in response to growing demand for residences that feel more personal, enduring and intentional within Dubai’s premium residential market, particularly as buyers become increasingly experience-led and value-conscious in their decision-making.

Shahzad Sharif, Director, MIRFA IBC Developments, said: “What we are seeing is a more considered approach from buyers. Decisions are increasingly being driven by design integrity, privacy, long-term liveability and emotional connection to a space rather than short-term momentum alone. NUMA was created from the belief that luxury today is less about excess and more about how a home makes people feel on a daily basis.”

“Whenever we develop a project, we try to picture ourselves living there before asking anyone else to. That thinking influences everything, from the flow of the layouts and atmosphere of the community to details such as landscaping and outdoor living. We wanted NUMA to feel calm, timeless and genuinely comfortable to live in, while still delivering the quality, functionality and long-term value expected from a premium development,” he further added.

For MIRFA IBC Developments, NUMA Reserve represents an important step in the company’s long-term vision to deliver design-led residential communities that combine quality, functionality and emotional connection while supporting sustainable growth across Dubai’s residential landscape.

For more information, please visit www.mirfa.com.

For further information, please contact Brazen MENA

E: Mirfa@brazenmena.com

About MIRFA

MIRFA IBC Developments LLC is a Dubai-based residential developer founded in 2023. The company operates across the mid-to-premium segment of the UAE real estate market, with a portfolio of completed and active projects spanning Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Furjan, Meydan, and Dubai South. Delivered projects include Oak by Mirfa, Ashton Park Residences, and Ashton Park Townhouses. Current developments include NUMA Reserve in Meydan, The Borough in Jumeirah Village Circle, Ashton Park The Second, and Stories by Mirfa in Dubai South. Through its projects, MIRFA IBC Developments aims to contribute to Dubai’s growth as a global real estate hub by creating communities that align with both investor expectations and end-user needs. The company’s mission is to enhance the experience of quality living through thoughtfully designed homes and practical investment options.