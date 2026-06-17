Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With upcoming competitions pushing kickoffs later into the night, fans across MENA will face a balancing act: living the moment and celebrating with family and friends at night, while staying sharp to lead another day of work in the morning. Achieving such a balance is no small feat, and a smart interconnected ecosystem of products is key to making it work.

Across the region, football has always been a communal event. Fans often watch it with friends and extended family at home or in cafés, and discuss it live in group chats from kickoff to final whistle. As living-room technology has matured, that shared experience has moved squarely into the home, where big screens, sharp picture quality, and immersive audio now make it a better alternative to cafés and a contender for the stadium itself. With major competitions approaching, the focus shifts again toward the 'home stadium', a space where Samsung stands apart, delivering premium football viewing anchored by Samsung TVs, supported by Galaxy smartphones, and enhanced by an advanced AI ecosystem that keeps the night running smoothly from kickoff to wind-down.

Samsung's 2026 TVs put Vision AI at the center of every match, with features built specifically for football:

AI Football Mode automatically tunes brightness, contrast, and motion clarity to the pace of play, and brings two AI capabilities to the broadcast: AI Sound Controller Pro lets viewers choose the announcer, the crowd, or pure stadium ambiance. AI Upscaling Pro holds Samsung's 4K standard even on lower-resolution broadcasts, from kickoff to final whistle.

automatically tunes brightness, contrast, and motion clarity to the pace of play, and brings two AI capabilities to the broadcast: Q-Symphony pairs the TV with a Samsung soundbar for stadium-grade sound that moves with every touch on the pitch.

When the match ends, Samsung's Galaxy devices carry the football experience into the morning after. Now Brief opens the day with an AI-curated briefing of overnight scores, the day's schedule, weather, and traffic, all in a single read. The Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra then keeps post-match replays for the user's eyes only, from the commute out to the office desk.

Across the football night and the morning that follows, SmartThings keeps the home in step with the football experience at every stage:

Before kickoff: the home shifts into match mode, with lights dimming in time for the broadcast.

the home shifts into match mode, with lights dimming in time for the broadcast. During the match: SmartThings routines adjust the air conditioner to accommodate a crowded living room, keeping the space comfortable from kickoff through extra time.

SmartThings routines adjust the air conditioner to accommodate a crowded living room, keeping the space comfortable from kickoff through extra time. The morning after: the Bespoke AI Washer runs its overnight cycle, while the refrigerator scans its contents to suggest an energizing breakfast.

Every product anticipates the match rather than interrupts it, keeping attention where it belongs: on the pitch.

"Football nights in MENA start with the screen, but the experience now goes far beyond it. Samsung's Vision AI TVs, Galaxy devices, and Bespoke AI appliances work together as one connected ecosystem, from immersive match viewing and real-time sharing on Galaxy devices, to Privacy Display keeping personal moments protected even in crowded watch parties. From kickoff to the morning after, Samsung helps fans stay fully immersed in every moment without missing a beat," said Mohammed Azzawe, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Samsung Electronics MENA.

From the first whistle of the night to the first alarm of the morning, Samsung's connected ecosystem keeps fans locked into the moment, smoothing the small interruptions of match nights and easing the mornings that follow. Fans across MENA can bring the home stadium to life with the full Vision AI TV range, available at Samsung.com and Samsung Experience Stores.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com