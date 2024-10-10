Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10 October 2024: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that construction of the 16,900 sqm expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is now over 55% complete, and is set for opening to the public in 2025.

The expansion of the region’s leading water park is projected to increase guest capacity by 20% with the introduction of 18 new thrilling rides and attractions and 3.3km of slide sections; taking the park's total to more than 70 rides and experiences. Among the upcoming attractions will be the UAE’s highest slide and the first water-based amusement ride integrated into a waterslide complex, featuring a thrilling 15-meter drop designed to delight up to 20 guests and water park enthusiasts at a time.

Key construction milestones include over 67% of the concrete being poured, amounting to an impressive 10,662 cubic meters, and 25% of the steel columns installed, showcasing the notable scale of the expansion.

Jonathan Brown, Miral’s Chief Portfolio Officer, said: “This expansion, building on Yas Waterworld’s popularity with both local and international visitors over the past decade, reaffirms our commitment to constantly elevating Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We are thrilled to be providing our guests from around the world an enriched and exciting new experience.”

Since its opening in 2013, the park has offered guests an immersive experience within the ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’ story, which reflects the UAE’s rich pearl-diving heritage.

The expansion is set to unveil a new adventure called the ‘The Legend of the Lost Village’ where guests can embark on an exciting journey to discover hidden treasures and secret passages, intertwined with fun attractions. Mini thrill seekers will get an opportunity to enjoy the scaled-down versions of Yas Waterworld’s most iconic rides “Dawwama Junior” and “Sebag”. The expansion will also include remarkable slides and water rides, eight additional pools, and new food and beverage outlets, all designed towards enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Over the years, the waterpark has received over 65 industry awards and accolades, including the Guiness World Records™ title for “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson”. In 2023, the theme park was presented with the Gold Award for ‘Innovation in Entertainment Events’ from MENA Stevie Awards, the ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ award from TripAdvisor and the ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ award from World Travel Awards 2024.

Yas Waterworld is part of the wider offering of Yas Island that includes world-class attractions such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. themed hotel, and the world’s largest indoor marine-life park, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About Yas Waterworld, Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. In 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’. In 2022, Yas Waterworld received Silver Award for Innovation in Consumer Events - GWR Live Event by MENA Stevie Awards, Bronze for Waterpark of the Year 2021 by Mother, Baby & Child magazine, Traveler's Choice Best of the Best 2022 (Top 1%) by Trip Advisor, Award for Outstanding Achievement - Live Events by Stevie Awards and Middle East's Leading Water Park by World Travel Awards. Most recently in 2023, Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events by MENA Stevie Awards.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com