Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a landmark initiative poised to transform diabetes management across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ithnain, a leading online healthcare coaching startup. This partnership underscores the pivotal role of innovation in addressing healthcare challenges and highlights the capacity of Saudi enterprises to contribute to the nation's ambitious 2030 Vision.

A New Era in Diabetes Care

The collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Ithnain introduces an advanced healthcare model tailored for over 10,000 patients within the Ministry's diabetes centers. By integrating Ithnain's specialized coaching services into the patient care pathway, this initiative promises a revolutionary approach to managing insulin-dependent diabetes through enhanced education and coaching.

Patients and physicians at the Ministry's diabetes centers will benefit from direct access to Ithnain's platform, enabling a seamless referral journey that is expected to significantly improve patient outcomes, alleviate the burden on healthcare facilities, and empower individuals to take control of their health from the comfort of their homes.

Innovation at the Heart of Health Solutions

Reflecting the Ministry of Health's commitment to fostering innovation, this MOU with Ithnain not only aims to enhance diabetes care but also serves as a model for future healthcare solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and the expertise of homegrown Saudi companies like Ithnain, the partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision of creating a vibrant society with robust health services.

Ithnain's remarkable achievements, including a 34% month-over-month growth rate and a track record of helping over 24,000 patients manage their diabetes more effectively, exemplify the potential of Saudi innovation in the healthcare sector. Notably, 75% of Ithnain's users report significant improvements in their diabetes management and overall health within just three months.

A Visionary Collaboration

This MOU is more than just a partnership; it is a strategic alliance that leverages the strengths of both the Ministry of Health and Ithnain to achieve a common goal: transforming healthcare delivery and patient care in Saudi Arabia. As we move forward, our collective efforts will be instrumental in realizing the Kingdom's vision for a healthier, more vibrant society by 2030.

Through this partnership, the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia and Ithnain are not only addressing the immediate needs of diabetes patients but are also laying the foundation for a healthier future for all Saudis.

About the Signing

The MOU was signed by Dr. Abdullah Alsoheimi, General Director of Specialized Centers Affairs at the Ministry of Health, and Meshari Althowaini, CFO at Ithnain. A video of the signing ceremony will be attached for media use, providing insights and quotes from the event