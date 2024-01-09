Dubai, UAE: Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai announces that it has partnered with Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, by joining its Academic Partner Program. The alliance marks a significant step forward in the university's commitment to elevating cybersecurity education.

As part of the Fortinet Training Institute, the Academic Partner Program is focused on equipping the workforce of the future, collaborating with higher education institutions worldwide to deliver Fortinet’s award-winning training and certifications to students, helping learners to become skilled cybersecurity professionals. Fortinet aims to train 1 million individuals in cybersecurity by 2026.

As an Academic Partner, MDX Dubai will integrate Fortinet NSE certifications directly into its existing courses and also facilitate the content as standalone self-paced learning for students, from the Fortinet Certified Fundamentals to Fortinet Certified Solution Specialist levels. To supplement the course content, MDX Dubai will also be able to use Fortinet network security technologies to give students a hands-on lab experience.

In addition to providing NSE courses at the University, MDX Dubai and Fortinet will collaborate in the fields of research and development and explore opportunities for knowledge sharing through workshops, guest lecture sessions, internships, and faculty visits.

An MOU Signing took place at a ceremony attended by Fortinet executives and MDX Dubai undergraduate security students and staff at the University’s campus in Dubai Knowledge Park on December 11th.

Mitigating Cyber Risks by Addressing the Talent Shortage

The partnership aligns with the UAE Government’s Advanced Skills Strategy and goals of Centennial Plan 2071, which has identified providing specialized skills to students as one of its key priorities. It also supports the aims of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, which has set out to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the region.

“As malicious actors enhance their attack tactics, the cybersecurity skills gap is widening, impacting organizations right across the UAE. Fortinet’s 2023 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report found that as a result of unfilled IT positions due to the skills shortage, 68% of organizations indicate they face additional cyber risks,” said Alain Penel, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey & CIS, Fortinet.

“Our Academic Partners work tirelessly to bring cybersecurity education to higher education learners around the world, a crucial effort in helping to shrink the talent shortage. We’re thrilled to be working with MDX Dubai in this area and look forward to strengthening our partnership as we continue to train the workforce of the future,” he concluded.

Professor Fehmida Hussain, Deputy Director of Engagement and Student Experience and Head of Computer Engineering and Informatics said: “As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, our partnership with Fortinet represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering industry-academia partnerships and enhancing the student experience. By integrating Fortinet's NSE certifications into our courses, we aim to empower our students with practical skills and knowledge that is directly applicable in the dynamic field of cybersecurity.”

“This collaboration not only addresses the pressing skills gap but also aligns seamlessly with our mission to equip students with the expertise needed for success in the digital era. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Fortinet, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in cybersecurity education.”

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) campus opened in 2005 and the Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) campus opened in 2021. The student community has grown to 5,000+ students from over 120 nationalities, making it the largest UK university in Dubai.

The University offers a range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across Accounting and Finance, Business, Computer Engineering, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Media, Film, and Design.

Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals that contribute to the communities in which they live and work, with focus on creating employment opportunities for a successful future.

