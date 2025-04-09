Dubai, UAE – Supply chain and value chain management consultancy Middlebank Consulting Group, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Netstock, a global leader in inventory management and demand planning software. This collaboration aims to equip businesses with the tools and expertise necessary to stay resilient against today’s supply chain challenges while optimising business performance.

In the current market landscape, businesses worldwide are grappling with the increasing complexity of managing inventory, responding to rapid demand changes, challenges with suppliers and staying competitive. Supply chain disruptions, outdated planning systems, and inefficiencies have created significant operational headaches. To remain competitive, organisations need innovative solutions that offer real-time insights and enable swift, informed decision-making.

The strategic alliance between Middlebank Consulting Group (MCG) and Netstock brings together the deep consulting expertise of MCG and Netstock’s cutting-edge inventory optimisation platform, with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) functionality. This collaboration is aimed at empowering businesses to stay resilient against today’s supply chain challenges and set their operations on the right path to thrive in an ever-changing market. Netstock’s software has already demonstrated its value to companies worldwide, improving fill rates by 15%, reducing inventory levels by up to 25%, and improving demand forecasting accuracy by 50%. This partnership enables MCG to integrate these powerful capabilities, with strategic consulting to help businesses maximise their impact and ensure sustainable growth.

“Having built a strong reputation for providing businesses with strategic guidance on the latest supply chain solutions which ultimately drive efficiency and cost savings, we are excited to have Netstock in our portfolio,” said Alan Win, Founder and CEO, Middlebank Consulting Group. “Through this partnership, we will enable organisations to fully harness Netstock’s capabilities and create agile, future-ready supply chains that respond to both current and emerging business needs.”

“We’re excited to work with Middlebank Consulting Group to extend the benefits of Netstock’s platform to a wider audience. Together, we can help more businesses optimise their inventory management and make better strategic decisions,” said Mark Hopkins, VP Global Accounts at Netstock.

Netstock’s innovative inventory and demand planning solutions are made smarter with AII, offering businesses a more efficient way to manage inventory. By replacing manual, error-prone processes with an automated, data-driven approach, companies using Netstock have achieved improved stock visibility, reduced manual workload by up to 70%, and have more streamlined decision-making. These benefits free up valuable time and resources, allowing businesses to focus on growth and enhancing service levels.

What also sets Netstock apart is its commitment to data security. Being ISO 27001 certified ensures that Netstock customers' data is handled with the highest standards of security and integrity. This deep dedication to safeguarding data, alongside their tailored onboarding experience and premier Learning Academy, reinforces Netstock as a trusted partner for long-term success.

Over the past two and half decades, MCG has achieved numerous milestones, including successfully working with over 150 client organisations across a spectrum of industry sectors in more than a dozen countries to improve their logistics and supply chain operations. The company has successfully reduced operational costs for clients by an average of 15% through strategic interventions and has also implemented a complete range of technology solutions to enhance supply chain efficiency.

About Middlebank Consulting Group (MCG)

Middlebank Consulting Group (MCG) is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services. Founded in 1998 in New Zealand, MCG has been operational in Australia since 2003, in Singapore and India since 2016, and more recently in the USA. For over 25 years, the company has grown to become a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimise their supply chain operations. With a team boasting over 225 years of collective experience, Middlebank Consulting Group delivers innovative solutions that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.

About Netstock

Netstock is a leader in demand and supply planning software, trusted by 2,400+ customers globally to optimise their planning. With $26B inventory managed by Netstock, the company’s cloud-based solutions enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and profitable. Each solution integrates with leading ERPs and uses advanced analytics and smart AI tools, helping businesses quickly adapt to market changes and make the best supply chain decisions for their business.

Media contact: