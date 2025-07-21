Lubna S. Olayan, Chair of the Board of Directors of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), announced today its financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2025, reflecting steady growth across key indicators and continued momentum in SAB’s strategic transformation.

For the first six months of 2025, SAB generated a net profit after Zakat and income tax of SR4.262 billion, reflecting a 5% year-on-year increase. Total operating income rose to SR7,341 million, supported by higher loan volumes and a strong deposit base.

Net loans and advances reached SR283 billion, and customer deposits increased to SR297 billion. Return on tangible equity stood at 15.5%, aligned with the Bank’s medium-term performance targets.

Lubna Olayan, Chair of SAB, said: “Our H1 performance demonstrates consistent delivery against our long-term strategy. In a changing macroeconomic environment, we remained focused on what matters most: serving customers, improving efficiency, and building resilience. The momentum across our lending and funding platforms reflects the depth of our capabilities and the strength of execution across the Bank.”

She added: “From operational discipline to digital innovation, we are investing in future-ready banking. Our performance is not just a reflection of market conditions, but rather a result of deliberate choices that support long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

In the first half of 2025, SAB made significant strides in advancing its strategic objectives. The Bank achieved a 9% increase in total loans, reflecting robust growth across our well-respected large and institutional corporate segments, as well as retail, housing, and SME segments.

The mortgage growth supported SAB's continued leadership in the national homeownership initiative, maintaining its #3 ranking in REDF originations under Vision 2030. Our strong relationship with HSBC also enables us to capture significant share of the flow of multinationals coming into the Kingdom, which results in both lending and increased off balance sheet commitments.

Operational efficiencies contributed to an improved cost-to-income ratio, driven by disciplined management and digital process enhancements. Additionally, SAB strengthened its deposit base and liquidity buffers, ensuring we remain a well-funded Bank to support future growth aspirations. The Bank also maintained strong asset quality and continued to generate solid returns, demonstrating its stability and ongoing progress toward strategic goals.

The Bank earned several notable industry recognitions in the same period, including the Best Bank in Saudi Arabia for 2025 by Euromoney. It also received awards for Best Innovation in Financial Performance and Best Bank for ESG, among others.

As part of its transformation journey, SAB launched a World-Class Financial Services Innovation Centre in 2025. The centre is designed to accelerate innovation in digital banking, customer experience, and promote sustainable finance, further anchoring SAB’s leadership in shaping the future of financial services in the Kingdom.

Olayan concluded: “SAB’s strategy is built on innovation, trust, and long-term impact. Our strong performance, combined with the depth of our partnerships and the confidence of our customers, positions us well for the future. I thank our team, our Board, our regulators, and our clients for their continued support as we drive progress on all fronts.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).