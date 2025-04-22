Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At Dubai AI Week 2025, Microsoft is placing AI skilling and talent enablement at the center of its agenda, underscoring its belief that empowering individuals with the right capabilities is the foundation of a successful, inclusive AI-enabled future.

In line with its ongoing initiatives to advance the AI National Skills Initiative, Microsoft will conduct virtual sessions in private schools across Dubai for teachers and students aged 14 to 18. These sessions will be offered in both English and Arabic. Students will be shown how AI powers tools like Bing Chat, Minecraft, and Copilot that they already use; and they will discover paths to AI literacy that are available to all for free, such as Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning, and AI for Beginners. Teachers, meanwhile, will discover resources that allow them to explore Microsoft AI tools that use AI to enhance teaching and learning, such as Reading Coach, Reflect, Copilot, and Bing Chat. They will also be taught the importance of safe and responsible AI in the classroom.

Participation from schools across Dubai signals national momentum toward building a digitally fluent society, where AI literacy is a core part of the learning journey.

“Dubai AI Week is a strategic platform for collaboration and action, and we’re proud to be at the forefront, supporting the UAE’s ambitious AI agenda,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “At Microsoft, we believe that skilling is the single most critical investment we can make to ensure that the benefits of AI reach everyone. By investing in talent development, fostering trusted partnerships, and ensuring responsible AI adoption, we’re empowering every learner, educator, and organization with the tools and knowledge to unlock AI’s full potential and drive innovation at scale.”

In parallel with its skilling initiatives, Microsoft is contributing to high-level conversations on AI’s role in shaping future industries and economies. Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft, will represent the company at the Emirates NBD-hosted GenAI Summit, joining leaders from McKinsey and Gartner to explore how generative AI is redefining financial services.

Microsoft’s senior leadership will also participate in the AI Retreat, a closed-door forum hosted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The retreat convenes policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders to co-create the future of AI in government and business.

Additional highlights of Microsoft’s participation throughout the week include:

Judging the Global Prompt Engineering Championship , spotlighting emerging AI talent.

, spotlighting emerging AI talent. Daily AI skilling sessions at the AI Assembly , delivered in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation and open to customers and partners seeking to advance their AI literacy.

, delivered in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation and open to customers and partners seeking to advance their AI literacy. Exclusive executive roundtables focused on the application of agentic AI in retail and the public sector, enabling in-depth discussions around real-world challenges and opportunities.

focused on the application of agentic AI in retail and the public sector, enabling in-depth discussions around real-world challenges and opportunities. Participation in Dubai AI Festival, where Microsoft will have a booth to showcase the latest Copilot innovations and subject-matter experts will participate in panels and roundtable discussions.

Through this multi-tiered engagement, Microsoft is reinforcing its role as a trusted skilling partner, a technology leader, and a responsible innovator—helping the UAE and the broader region unlock the full potential of AI.

Dubai AI Week is aimed at solidifying Dubai’s role as a global hub for AI innovation, governance, and application. The five-day event brings together more than 180 thought leaders from more than 15 countries.

