Mohsin Haider Darwish recently inaugurated a new facility in Salalah. The facility is home to a one stop service center for all Commercial Vehicles and Construction Equipment brands that MHD ACERE represents in Oman. The facility was inaugurated under the patronage of Mr. Dr Ahmed Mohsin Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and attended by Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, the CEO of MHD ACERE.

Located on the busy Samahram street in the industrial zone, the new facility will serve the various segments of the population in Salalah and the broader region of Dhofar. Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, the CEO of MHD ACERE said “We are pleased to offer solutions and services of high standards to the rapidly growing market in Dhofar. The existence of a specialized workshop in commercial vehicles and construction equipment will certainly contribute to the provision of local markets and cover the growing demand for this type of service”.

The facility will provide specialized spare parts, testing, maintenance services, and much more for commercial vehicles and construction equipment owners. Some of the CVCE brands the facility handles are:

Ford Trucks

Ford Trucks is a leading automotive brand that provides commercial vehicles and solutions for businesses of all sizes. As one of the largest heavy truck manufacturers in the world, Ford Trucks manufactures a wide range of heavy trucks, including tractors, construction trucks like all-wheel drive tippers, concrete mixers and pumps, and distribution trucks weighing more than 16 tons. With more than half a century of experience in design and production, Ford Trucks engineers all of their vehicles' main components, including their all-new engines. Ecotorq, the engine at the heart of Ford Trucks Construction Series, exceeds all expectations in the area of performance and economy. In addition, the trucks boast a variety of incredible features, such as automatic transmission, optimum wheelbase, and an improved steering system that enhances maneuverability.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, a subsidiary of the Hinduja group, is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth-largest producer of buses worldwide, and the 19th-largest producer of trucks. Ashok Leyland develops trucks and buses to propel economies forward. Long haul, distribution, construction and mining are just a few of the dozens of applications suited to Ashok Leyland’s extensive range.

Ashok Leyland enables millions of people to reach their destinations with the highest safety standards, incredible performance, and comfortable design, while driving business success through the transportation of goods and materials every day.

XCMG

Construction machinery manufacturer XCMG was founded in 1989. The company offers a wide range of loading and handling equipment for construction and mining such as wheeled loaders (skid steers, backhoes, etc.), heavy-duty excavators, and graders and incorporate advanced technologies to ensure efficient and effective earthmoving. This collection also includes practical scissor lifts, telescopic handlers, robust electric and diesel forklifts, truck-mounted cranes and aerial platforms up to 58.6 meters, and other handling and warehouse machines. Aside from mining equipment and cranes, XCMG also manufactures light and heavy road machinery, including walk-behind compactors, walk-in compactors, light rollers, etc., which provide thick layer compaction made possible by their tremendous force. This variety of products are designed to suit the needs of clients, with advanced technologies such as intelligent braking, precise weighing, panoramic images, and others, giving cargo transportation a more efficient, safer and more reliable operation, as well as more comfort and convenience.

About MHD ACERE

MHD ACERE is a renowned name among the top contributors in the Omani private sector. With establishments that span the country, MHD ACERE has attracted various world-class brands in fields like automotive, construction equipment, and renewable energy and successfully introduced their products and services to the Omani Market.