Sharjah: HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), recently welcomed HE Luis Alfonso de Alba Góngora, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, to discuss the ongoing preparations marking the celebration of Sharjah as Guest of Honour at the upcoming 36th edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair in November 2022.

The SBA Chairman also met with Ruben Sales, Coordinator of Economic, Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, and Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica in the UAE, marking the first official visit to SBA by officials from Costa Rica.

During the meeting with the Mexican Ambassador, the two sides discussed bilateral cultural cooperation to foster knowledge and expertise exchange and enhance translation movements between the Arabic and Latin cultures.

The SBA Chairman and the Costa Rican officials discussed cooperation opportunities between the Authority and relevant entities in Costa Rica to ensure increased participation of publishers and authors in international events organised by the two sides.

Al Ameri discussed the potential participation of SBA in the Costa Rica International Book Fair and strengthening cultural ties between the two sides, especially in the publishing and library sectors, in addition to participation in major cultural events.

The guests went on a tour of the SBA headquarters, where they were briefed on the various activities and programmes carried out throughout the year and introduced to the services offered by the Sharjah International Literary Agency (SILA).

Commenting on the visits, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said Sharjah is the centre of the Arab cultural movement and a window for civilisations to learn more about the Emirati and the Arab people’s cultural achievements and heritage. He emphasised that the emirate’s cultural status is the fruit of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that culture is the most powerful foundation to connect nations and people with each other.

He added: "SBA believes in the cross-cultural similarities that unite nations and motivate societies to benefit from cultural exchange. This is the foundation of our discussions of cultural cooperation with Mexico and Costa Rica. It also stems from our belief that books are a gateway to exploring creative works that help enrich local cultures.”

For his part, HE Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, pointed out that Sharjah’s anticipated participation as Guest of Honour at the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair, will provide an excellent opportunity for visitors and guests from the Americas to explore the rich Emirati and Arab cultures and enrich their minds with contemporary works from the Arab world.

The Ambassador noted that Sharjah’s cultural efforts locally and regionally have placed the emirate on the global cultural map through its international participation and hosting of publishers and authors from around the world during the annual Sharjah International Book Fair.

Commenting on the visit, Ruben Sales expressed his happiness on touring the headquarters of the SBA and learning about its activities. He stressed that Costa Rican cultural institutions are looking forward to partnering with Sharjah, especially in organising exhibitions and cultural exchange, in addition to benefiting from the emirate’s vast experience and expertise in the publishing sector and the sale of copyrights and trademarking.

