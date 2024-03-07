Mercedes-Benz is set to showcase its record-breaking electric mobility masterpiece, the VISION EQXX, at LEAP 2024, a leading global technology event. The event will take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Saudi Arabia, from March 4 to 7, 2024, in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's telecom service provider, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

LEAP, now in its third year, plays a pivotal role in fostering technological advancements, driving digital transformation, and shaping the future of innovation. The event also offers insights into Saudi Arabia's strides towards achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

The VISION EQXX presents a highly progressive interpretation of the fundamental Mercedes-Benz principles of modern luxury and Sensual Purity for the digital and sustainable age. With more than 1,000 km of real-world electric range on a single charge and energy consumption of less than 10 kWh/100 km, the VISION EQXX is a blueprint for the future of efficiency. Beyond the exceptional achievements of its highly advanced drivetrain, world-beating drag coefficient of 0.17 and lightweight bionic design, it’s also a masterclass in a radically new software-driven approach to the UI/UX. A game engine elevates the UI graphics to a whole new level of digital luxury. The user interface shows how real-time graphics opens up entirely new digital possibilities, reacting immediately to the driver’s needs and bringing the real world into the vehicle.

Setting a new benchmark in electric efficiency, the VISION EQXX recently broke its own efficiency record achieving 8.3 kWh/100 km on a 1,202 km drive from Stuttgart (Germany) to Silverstone (UK) on a single battery charge.

Michael Stroband, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East said: “The VISION EQXX is more than a show car, it’s a testament to Mercedes-Benz's commitment to accelerating the transition to electric mobility through groundbreaking efficiency and range. LEAP is an exceptional event that aligns seamlessly with our core values of innovation and advancement. It provides a unique platform for tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of technology”.

“We extend our gratitude to Mobily for their collaboration, which has made it possible to showcase this masterpiece at this remarkable event. The VISION EQXX embodies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility, and we look forward to sharing its revolutionary features with the diverse and forward-thinking audience at LEAP.”

