Dedicated specialists will support customers with eligibility guidance, documentation and application submission through an accredited visa provider

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Real Estate has introduced a dedicated Golden Visa and investor residency facilitation service at the Meraas and Nakheel sales centre, creating a more seamless journey for eligible property investors purchasing across its portfolio.

The service brings residency guidance directly into the property sales journey, enabling customers to receive in-person support on eligibility, documentation and application requirements at the same destination where they select their home. Applications will be handled by an accredited visa service provider, with Meraas and Nakheel acting strictly as facilitators.

This new facilitation service covers key residency pathways available to property investors, including the 10-year UAE Golden Visa for eligible real estate investors owning property or a group of properties valued at AED 2 million or more, subject to applicable conditions and approval by the relevant authorities. It also supports customers seeking investor residency options available to property owners in Dubai.

By integrating visa facilitation into the sales centre experience, the initiative creates a more seamless ownership journey for investors at a key decision-making moment. This will also be applicable to existing customers. It is designed to provide clearer guidance, support sales teams and brokers through a more coordinated process and strengthen the end-to-end ownership journey across the company’s portfolio.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Dubai is one of the world’s most attractive destinations to live, invest and build a future. By integrating the Golden Visa and investor residency process into the property ownership journey, we are empowering our customers with greater clarity and confidence as they choose their home. This service reflects our commitment to making the ownership experience across our portfolio simpler, more seamless and aligned with the long-term opportunities Dubai offers.”

The initiative supports Dubai’s wider ambition to be the world’s leading destination for investors, residents and talent. It also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to increase homeownership rates to 33%, double the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP to approximately AED 73 billion and grow real estate transactions by 70%.

The UAE’s Golden Visa offers long-term renewable residency for eligible applicants and allows holders to sponsor family members, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. According to the Dubai Land Department, eligible real estate investors owning property valued at AED 2 million or more can apply for a 10-year renewable residence permit.

The service operates strictly on a facilitation basis, connecting customers with accredited residency specialists. All eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, government fees and approvals are determined by the relevant UAE authorities.