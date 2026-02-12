Deal follows AlgoDriven’s rapid & profitable international expansion - providing superior AI data solutions to players in the $1.6 trillion global used car market

Dubai, U.A.E. – AlgoDriven (“the Company”), the leading, Dubai-based automotive artificial intelligence and data platform, announces it has been fully acquired by the San Francisco-based, Emergence, in a 100% cash transaction.

Emergence invests in high-potential software companies and is backed by The Pritzker Organization.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Glenn Harwood (CEO) and Jaron Crossland (COO), AlgoDriven provides superior software and data to car dealerships via its cutting-edge proprietary artificial intelligence - to help dealerships appraise, value and trade used cars in the $1.6 trillion used car market.

AlgoDriven, whose brand will remain post-transaction, is profitable and has grown rapidly. Since its 2021 Series A fundraise, the Company has scaled revenue by 5x; is number #1 in the automotive software appraisal market in the MENA region - and #1 in Australia - where one in every three used cars sold, is analysed by AlgoDriven’s technology.

Overall, the Company values over $25 billion worth of used cars annually, in over 1,000 car dealerships, in 10 countries, primarily focused on Australia/New Zealand and the MENA region - working with dealers representing automotive brands as varied as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, BYD, Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Stellantis, General Motors and Ford, to name just a few.

Emergence is a permanent equity partner, and will invest new capital in AlgoDriven to drive expansion into both the US and LATAM markets. Their capital will also be used to add deeper, cutting edge AI capabilities across the AlgoDriven platform - allowing dealers to autonomously value, buy and sell used cars.

The transaction is the fourth automotive data company acquisition made by Emergence in the last 18 months, following deals around the world completed for: Pureinfluencer (September 2025); NYVUS (August 2025) and AutoHub (September 2024).

Glenn Harwood, CEO & Co-Founder of AlgoDriven, said:

“We are delighted to complete this exciting deal and to take the next step of AlgoDriven’s growth journey with the ownership and backing of Emergence and The Pritzker Organization. We are proud that a UAE-based company, which has expanded internationally and profitably, has attracted a suitor from the world’s leading economy and one of its most renowned business families.

“Our AI technologies have proved attractive to dealership franchises, manufacturers and banks in the $1.6 trillion used car market. Our new owners are long-term capital partners and will help AlgoDriven build on these foundations to reach its full global potential.”

Henry Zhang, CEO of Emergence, commented:

“We are investing in a proven market leader in AI-powered automotive data, and are delighted to complete this transaction with AlgoDriven. Glenn and his team have built a platform relied upon internationally, by dealerships representing the world’s most recognisable car brands. We look forward to accelerating their global expansion; deepening their AI capabilities even further, and welcome them to the Emergence family.”

The transaction - which requires no further regulatory approval - provides an immediate cash exit for existing investors which include Oman Technology Fund; Global Ventures; 500 Global; Automotive Ventures; Oraseya Capital; and Social Capital.