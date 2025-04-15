Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar and the German Press Agency (dpa) have signed a collaboration agreement to establish a regional editorial hub. This partnership strengthens Qatar’s role as a leading media platform and enhances news coverage across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Operations are set to begin in June 2025 and will continue for an initial period of five years.

By partnering with dpa, one of the world’s leading independent news agencies, Media City Qatar continues its commitment to supporting high-quality news coverage and fostering the presence of global media organizations. The new hub will expand dpa’s services, deepen regional reporting, and contribute to its global coverage in Arabic, German, English, and Spanish. In addition to editorial operations, dpa will offer professional training for media entities and individuals, with a focus on developing Qatari talent. With a network spanning all over the world with 137 locations, dpa provides fact-based, nonpartisan journalism to media organizations, government institutions, and corporate clients.

During the MoU signing, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: “By welcoming dpa to our ecosystem of over 200 licensed partners, we reinforce our commitment to supporting Arabic content and advancing regional storytelling. This partnership is a significant step in shaping the future of media, driving innovation, and ensuring diverse stories from our region reach global audiences, further establishing Media City Qatar as a catalyst for the next generation of international media.”

Peter Kropsch, CEO, dpa, added: “We are delighted that, together with Media City Qatar, we have succeeded in expanding dpa's editorial presence in the Gulf region. dpa has been reporting successfully in Arabic for decades and has strong roots and correspondent offices in many Arab countries. The strength of our commitment in the region is demonstrated by the Arabic Service launched last year together with AP. With the new editorial hub in Doha, we are extending our independent and non-partisan reporting from a region that is more and more getting into the focus of global public.”

This partnership highlights Media City Qatar’s role in shaping a dynamic media ecosystem in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting the growth of news agencies. Through recent agreements with global media and technology leaders, Media City Qatar continues to drive innovation and foster the region’s media sector.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

ABOUT dpa:

The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos, graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency, dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around 140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa shareholders. The dpa editorial team works according to the principles laid down in the dpa statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or governments. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch, is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).