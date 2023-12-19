The Carbon Calculator is part of Mastercard's global sustainability and climate efforts

Cairo, Egypt: Mastercard has partnered with MDP to launch the first Carbon Calculator in Egypt, enabling customers to understand and consider the environmental impact of their purchases.

The solution will be available to MDP’s customers, offering them a simple and convenient way to measure their estimated carbon footprint generated by card purchases. Powered by the independently verified Doconomy Åland Index, The Mastercard Carbon Calculator provides users with their estimated carbon emissions to help drive more informed purchasing decisions and can be enhanced with relatable and easy-to-understand comparisons, such as the number of trees required to absorb a relative amount of CO2, and tips about living more sustainably.

“In line with MDP’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, we are delighted to collaborate with Mastercard to introduce the Carbon Calculator in Egypt. This will be a significant step in leveraging MDP’s network to promote responsible practices & a sustainable future. As our customers respond to increased consumer desire to make more eco-friendly choices, we are making a firm commitment to reducing our environmental footprint. Every single transaction we can make towards a greener world, matters,” said Ahmed Nafie, CEO at MDP

“This partnership is a significant milestone in Mastercard’s efforts to drive positive change among consumers and raise awareness about the impact of purchasing behaviour on our planet. Reinforcing our dedication to building a more sustainable future, the Carbon Calculator seeks to inspire individuals to take action to protect our climate and environment. As part of our commitment to driving our business toward net zero emissions by 2040, we hope to expand the benefits of this practical tool to other partners in Egypt and the wider region,” said Inji Borai, Country Manager, Egypt, Mastercard.

The launch of the Carbon Calculator aligns with Egypt's Sustainable Development Strategy - Vision 2030, to reach a higher standard of sustainable economic development and increase quality-of-life by encouraging individuals and businesses to act towards a more sustainable society.

Mastercard has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. The technology company has developed a directory of sustainable materials and vendors for card products to help educate banks, connect them to card manufacturers and embed sustainability at the core of its supply chain. To date, more than 519 issuers across 97 countries have signed up to transition 388 million cards across our network to recycled and bio-based materials. From 2028, all newly produced cards will be assessed for their composition and sustainability claims and validated by an independent third-party auditor.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About MDP

MDP is the leading card issuing & processing platform, enabling businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – ranging from personalized card production, financial transactions processing & digital payments’ solutions.

A trusted legacy of more than 30+ years, MDP is well-positioned in the market as a payments powerhouse, with extended footprint in more than 40 countries. The company is acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences & providing innovative, scalable & secure omni-channel customer experiences.