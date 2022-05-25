McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East & Africa with the opening of its largest dedicated McLaren Service Centre in the region.

The state-of-the-art facility is adjacent to the brand’s future Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, and will be operated by McLaren Dubai, represented by Performance Tuning L.L.C., part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

“I am proud to confirm that our new Service Centre is ready to welcome both new and existing customers, as we progress with a successful first year of our operations as McLaren Dubai,” said Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies.

“Our goal is to combine the dynamic and engineering excellence of McLaren supercars with a seamless and customer-centric ownership proposition to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele in Dubai and Northern Emirates.”

Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive, commented: “I would like to congratulate the team at McLaren Dubai on the launch of its new, state-of-the-art Service Centre.

“The official opening of this facility is an exciting moment for all of our stakeholders in the UAE and a result of significant investment made to bolster our presence in this key market.

“I am confident that this significant milestone will allow us to continue offering a class-leading ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s best supercars and I look forward to the grand opening of our brand-new showroom later this year.”

The new Service Centre is fully compliant with the latest processes of the iconic British brand and spans over 3,400 sqm of space, comprising six work areas, as well as the latest vehicle diagnostics equipment and tooling.

It is operated by a dedicated team of expert, McLaren-trained engineers with more than 40 years of combined McLaren experience, which includes the brand’s most exclusive models such as the ground-breaking McLaren P1™.

The new facility will focus on a seamless customer-experience with an on-demand vehicle collection service utilising two dedicated recovery vehicles. With a maximum output of around 150 vehicles per month, the new Service Centre is future proofed to capture the sustainable growth of McLaren brand in the core UAE market in advance of first deliveries of the long-anticipated and all-new McLaren Artura.

McLaren Dubai, operated by Performance Tuning L.L.C., was announced in December 2021 and currently operates from a transitionary sales facility situated on Sheikh Zayed Road with a brand-new Showroom currently under construction and scheduled to open for business by the end of 2022.

The official inauguration of the new Service Centre is an important milestone for McLaren Dubai, which is on track for a successful first year of trading with the largest share of the brand’s retail sales in the Middle East & Africa region.

For more information on McLaren Dubai or the award-winning range of McLaren supercars, please visit https://dubai.mclaren.com. For latest news and updates related to McLaren in the UAE, please follow https://www.instagram.com/mclaren.dubai/ on Instagram.

