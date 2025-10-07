Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative of the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, announced the launch of its newest program, Innovation Trailblazers, a nationwide student pitching competition designed to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The first edition of the program is being launched in sponsorship by Dubai Investments and in collaboration with six leading academic institutions across the UAE: Abu Dhabi University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Canadian University Dubai, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, and the University of Sharjah.

The program will take place across the emirates of the country, with several university partners serving as hosts for the pitch events and supporting the process through judging and mentorship. Student teams from across the UAE will present their innovations to a panel of industry experts, with shortlisted teams advancing to a final pitch day in November 2025. The top three teams will receive cash grants of AED 30,000, AED 20,000, and AED 15,000, along with mentorship from Dubai Investments and access to MBRIF’s Mini Accelerator program. In doing so, the program will encourage students to turn bold ideas into practical solutions that address real-world challenges.

Open to all university students across the UAE, the program is not limited to participants from current partner institutions. MBRIF’s vision is to build a national platform that promotes collaboration between academia, government stakeholders, and private sector players. By strengthening the links between educational institutions and industry, the initiative helps cultivate a pipeline of youth-driven innovation and supports the UAE’s long-term development ambitions.

Empowering Creative Youth

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry's representative at the MBRIF, said: " The launch of the Innovation Trailblazers program represents a significant step in our journey to expand the reach and impact of MBRIF. By introducing this new initiative, we are broadening our focus to nurture innovation at the academic level and empower students with the tools, resources, and platforms to bring their ideas to life. This program will enable future changemakers to build meaningful skills and contribute to the UAE’s innovation-driven economy.”

Alnaqbi added: "This initiative embodies our steadfast commitment to supporting and empowering creative youth. With the strong support of our academic and private sector partners, we are expanding the reach of innovation into the heart of our universities, driving the country toward realizing the goals of the National Innovation Strategy."

Developing Ideas

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani Head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments, said: "At Dubai Investments, we believe that the future of innovation lies in empowering youth and enabling bold ideas to take shape. The Group’s partnership with the Innovation Trailblazers Program is an extension of this commitment – supporting a platform that nurtures creativity, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem-solving. Dubai Investments is proud to sponsor the UAE Universities Pitching Competition and to provide mentorship, guidance, and recognition to students who are turning vision into action. This initiative reflects the Group’s ongoing efforts to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and drive sustainable progress. It's inspiring to see the energy and ideas young changemakers bring forward, and we look forward to seeing many of them shape the future of our industries, our communities, and our country."

Supporting practical expertiseBottom of Form

Professor Dr. Issam Al Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said: “In line with the UAE's national development strategies, the University of Sharjah, aims to empower its students with innovation and creativity skills while fostering a strong entrepreneurial culture working in collaboration with local business and community sectors. Through these initiatives, and under the supervision of distinguished academics, we are committed to qualifying students, enhancing their practical experience, and preparing them for the job market, strengthening their readiness to meet future requirements. We also strive to encourage them to present innovative ideas that address real-world challenges within the UAE's Innovation Strategy sectors, supporting both their skills development and career ambitions.”

Changemakers

H.E. Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at Abu Dhabi University, said: “At ADU, we believe that nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship is essential to preparing our students for the future. Our partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund reflects our shared commitment to empowering youth to become solution-driven changemakers. Through the ‘Innovation Trailblazers’ competition, students will have the opportunity to translate bold ideas into tangible solutions that address national needs and contribute to the UAE’s growing innovation ecosystem.”

Dr. Mohamed Madi, Dean, College of Business and Economics at UAE university, said: “United Arab Emirates University values the Innovation Trailblazers Program, which aims to support and develop innovative ideas among university students. The university is pleased to play an active role in the success of this program by ensuring the participation of its students in every round of the competitions associated with the initiative, hosting the competition on its campus, and providing experts from the College of Business and Economics and the Emirates Center for Entrepreneurship Research for judging and mentorship.”

Enhancing the entrepreneurship agenda

Prof. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Associate Provost for Research and Sustainability, and Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, AURAK said: “The Innovation Trailblazers is an excellent initiative from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund that will support students and youth in the country, advancing UAE's National Entrepreneurship agenda and contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming an entrepreneurial nation by 2031.”

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE.