Customers of Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) will be able to send money internationally through the Mbank UAE and Mbank Wallet app

Additionally, they can deposit money into their accounts through any LuLu Exchange branch

Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank focused on serving the UAE community, has partnered with LuLu Exchange – one of UAE’s leading financial services companies, to enable real-time cross border payments on the Mbank UAE and Mbank Wallet app, in addition to enabling the bank’s customers to make cash deposits through any LuLu Exchange branch in the country.

The partnership builds on LuLu Exchange’s ongoing associations with digital banks and technology companies, and boosts the company’s fintech products, namely its remittance-as-a-service and open-banking solutions. Al Maryah Community Bank is transforming the banking services domain by making a range of financial services available for its customers through innovative services and safe yet fast technologies.

Mbank has previously enabled its customers to open bank accounts in less than five minutes using only their Emirates ID or UAE Pass, and this latest partnership will enable customers to remit money digitally and deposit cash into their account through any LuLu Exchange branch in the UAE.

Mr. Saeed Mohamed Al Khoori, Head of SME coverage at Al Maryah Community Bank, highlighted the importance of the partnership and its role in supporting the bank’s strategy: “We are pleased to partner with LuLu Financial Group to provide our community with what we have promised since day one: fast and effective banking services that are smart, convenient, reliable, and fulfill the needs of every member of the community. As a local bank, by partnering with LuLu Financial Group, we have expanded and opened up a new line of unparalleled monetary services designed to enable cash transfer transactions to other nations across the world through LuLu Exchange branches. We look forward to work closely with the LuLu Financial Group team to help accelerate and transition our services into an internationally integrated digital banking service system.”

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Richard Wason, CEO of LuLu Financial Group, said, “LuLu Exchange remains committed to offering innovative fintech solutions in line with the UAE’s vison for a digital economy. Our partnership with Al Maryah Bank combines the strengths of our proprietary platform technology with our country-wide branch network to ensure the public benefit from our robust and reliable infrastructure.”

Al Maryah Community Bank’s collaboration with LuLu Exchange provides an innovative platform offering services to different market segments, such as remittances on the digital Mbank Wallet made for household workers, which will be launched soon. Moreover, international remittances will be available through just a few taps on the Mbank UAE mobile application at competitive exchange rates.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.

Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.

About LuLu Exchange

LuLu Exchange is a Dubai based financial services company offering seamless cross-border payments, foreign currency, WPS, and value-added services, powered by a robust network of 94 physical branches and digital payment solutions. Lulu Exchange is licensed by the Central Bank of UAE. www.luluexchange.com