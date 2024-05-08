Dubai, UAE: Matrix Public Relations, an independently owned boutique PR Agency based in Dubai, UAE, continues its impressive streak of accolades, adding to its tally of awards in 2023–24 by clinching second place in the 'Small Consultancy of the Year' category at the prestigious PRCA MENA Awards 2024, earning the title of Highly Commended winner.

The annual #PRCAMENAAwards celebrated outstanding teams, individuals, and PR & communications initiatives across the Middle East and North Africa.

Hilmarie Hutchison, CEO of Matrix Public Relations, expressed gratitude, stating, "Receiving this award is a tremendous honour for Matrix Public Relations. We are sincerely grateful and humbled by this recognition. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and work ethic of our team."

This recognition further solidifies Matrix's reputation as a regional communications agency renowned for surpassing client expectations and delivering exceptional results. In addition to recent accolades, Matrix Public Relations has further expanded its portfolio and expertise in key sectors such as technology, finance, and gaming through new client wins, solidifying its position as a trusted advisor for businesses seeking to enhance their brand presence and achieve their communication objectives.

With over twenty-five years of experience in developing communication strategies and digital initiatives for clients, Matrix PR is well-equipped to thrive in today's evolving branding and communication environment. Effective communication is paramount, with digital platforms playing a pivotal role in comprehensive and integrated strategies.

Looking ahead, Matrix PR remains committed to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction. With a proven track record of success and a dedicated team driving its vision, the agency is poised to continue its upward trajectory and achieve even greater milestones in the future.

About Matrix PR

Matrix Public Relations, founded in 1999, is a multi-award-winning Dubai-based boutique PR consultancy with well-established regional and international partners. They specialize in corporate reputation management, both online and via traditional media channels, and crisis communications, and have built a solid portfolio of clients in the technology and blockchain industry.

As a reliable communications partner Matrix Public Relations marries international PR expertise with perceptive local knowledge to plan and implement strategic communication initiatives that make a difference for all their clients. Matrix PR is also the regional representative of the MTI Network, the global crisis management network and the Plexus Group, a global alliance of best-of-breed boutique PR agencies. With its unique communication solutions and strong media relations, Matrix PR helps its clients across all industries to be more successful.

Matrix PR was founded by Jack Pearce, co-founder and former chairman of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) and one of the foremost experts in PR and Crisis Management in the region. Matrix PR is an active member of industry associations MEPRA and Public Relations Consultants Association Middle East and Africa (PRCA MENA). The agency manages their own podcast called “The Matrix Green Pill”, which features the fascinating journeys of real people – those impacting the lives of others, for good, including entrepreneurs and innovators who are influencing and shaping the future of our region.

For more information, please visit https://www.matrixdubai.com/public-relations/

Email: press@matrixdubai.com