Sharjah, UAE: Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in the UAE, has selected Mastercard as its exclusive strategic partner for retail and corporate card issuance and remittances. Pressing forward with its ongoing retail banking evolution fueled by a host of strategic initiatives, Invest Bank’s partnership with Mastercard will contribute to expanding its retail banking offerings and develop a comprehensive digital proposition for its client base.

Through this collaboration, the Bank further enhances the high-quality experience enjoyed by its customers, giving them access to a wide range of Mastercard lifestyle and travel benefits that will bring added convenience to their everyday lives. In addition to exciting promotions in the UAE, such as free airport rides, and airport fast track, they can enjoy special global data roaming packages, complimentary travel insurance and instant entry to over 1,000 airport business lounges worldwide. Additionally, the Bank will have access to Mastercard Priceless Cities, an exclusive platform that connects Mastercard cardholders to unforgettable experiences in the cities where they live and travel.

In terms of remittances, the partnership enables Invest Bank customers to leverage Mastercard Cross-Border Services, which offer instant person-to-person money transfers with highly competitive transaction fees and exchange rates compared to conventional channels. Available through online banking as well as Invest Bank’s mobile app, the service also allows SMEs to make real-time corporate payments worldwide.

“At Invest Bank, we are always seeking additional avenues of enhancing the high-quality proposition enjoyed by our customers. This partnership allows them to leverage Mastercard’s innovative suite of products and solutions,” said Ahmad Abu Eideh, CEO, Invest Bank. “Our customers already appreciate the niche we have carved for ourselves in the UAE's crowded retail banking market, and we hope to draw on Mastercard’s advisory support to further consolidate this niche,” he added.

“For over 35 years, Mastercard has been partnering with financial institutions across the UAE to fuel the digital economy. Our capabilities and solutions help financial institutions expand and digitize their offerings, helping them cater to the evolving needs of their consumers,” said Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President and Country Business Development Lead, UAE & Oman, Mastercard.

“We are delighted to join forces with Invest Bank to further accelerate their transformation journey and open a world of opportunities to their customers,” added Olivia Bellingham, Senior Vice President and Mastercard Direct Services Lead, EEMEA, Mastercard.

About Invest Bank

Headquartered in Sharjah, Invest Bank was established in 1975 as a public shareholding company. Since its inception, it has played a significant role in the economic development of the emirate and the wider UAE. Initially focused on corporate banking and catering to the needs of enterprise and business customers, the Bank gradually expanded its offering to include an extensive portfolio of retail banking services. Today, both the corporate and retail domains remain at the core of Invest Bank’s growth strategy and are being evolved in parallel guided by a long track record of progress and innovation.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

