29 lucky winners will walk away with the trip of a lifetime to city, beach, or island destinations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This summer sees Mastercard and Emirates airline offer jetsetters a chance to win daily Emirates Holidays packages to destinations across the globe, as Mastercard connects people to their passion for travel.

29 Mastercard cardholders purchasing Emirates flight tickets between 20 June and 18 July stand a chance to win Emirates Holidays vouchers worth AED 15,000. Destinations to be explored span Miami, Seychelles, Phuket, Bali, Prague, London and more, appealing to those in search of nature-rich experiences and city skylines alike.

Be it tropical beaches, picturesque coastlines or action-packed cities, the restrictions on regular travel have left many eager to reconnect with their passion for exploration as they take on new adventures. Beyond a much-needed change of scenery and enjoying rest and relaxation, many are also looking to reunite with friends, family and loved ones across the globe.

Winners will be invited to use their vouchers on luxury getaways, spontaneous adventures, and family-friendly escapades, that can be inclusive of flights, accommodations, tours, and specially curated activities.

Mastercard cardholders can start booking their Emirates flights today for a chance to win AED15,000 Emirates Holidays vouchers daily – visit http://www.emirates.ae/en/mastercard.

For even more Priceless experiences, head over to Priceless.com to discover the range of exclusive experiences around the world, made possible by Mastercard.

Terms and conditions apply.

