Mashreq to co – create content for MENA audiences and Mashreq UAE customers to enjoy Ad- and restriction-free access to Anghami’s entire catalog with up to 12 months of Anghami Plus for free

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has announced a long-term partnership with Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, to provide exclusive regional content through podcasts and bespoke music creation and its clients in the UAE with exclusive benefits including up to 12-months of Anghami Plus for free.

The partnership will also see Mashreq and Anghami collaborate on brand awareness initiatives, with Anghami producing an exclusive podcast for Mashreq’s Brand Campaign “Rise Everyday”. The podcast, produced by one of the most unique audio mediums - bringing companies closer to their audiences in a more human and emotional way - will highlight inspiring success stories across the MENA region about individuals who overcame challenges and stereotypes to achieve their goals and dreams. Anghami will also compose and produce an original music song for Mashreq, allowing it to tap into local culture and be more approachable as a brand.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mashreq, said: “It gives us great pleasure to partner with a company like Anghami, which was launched here in the region and has gone on to gather international acclaim. Since we both use the latest technologies to increase accessibility among a hugely diverse audience in the MENA region, from a music and a banking perspective, this partnership makes perfect sense. By combining our key strengths, we can unlock and further promote opportunities across our respective industries.”

This strategic move, which aims to further enrich Mashreq UAE user experience, will give new customers or those transferring their salary to a Mashreq account, the opportunity to enjoy ad-free and restriction-free access to Anghami’s entire audio and video catalog - that’s over 72 million songs, 400 thousand podcasts, videos, exclusive concerts and more. It will also include unlimited downloads for offline listening as well as access to lyrics and media keys for users to control their music and other entertainment content such as Live Radio. In return, Mashreq will actively promote Anghami across all its verticals.

Eddy Maroun, Co-founder and CEO of Anghami, commented: “Our new collaboration with Mashreq is yet another step towards strengthening our position as the leading music and entertainment platform in the region. We’re proud to partner up with Mashreq as one of the most innovative and leading financial institutions in the UAE with a global footprint. We will continue to leverage the power of technology and entertainment, forming strategic partnerships to further widen our reach and provide users with the very best music, content and entertainment experiences.”

Launched in 2012, Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) is MENA’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform, with 98 million registered users and the region’s largest catalog of songs and entertainment content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors.

About Mashreq

Mashreq Bank is almost a half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region’s oldest private banks, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ Telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with and featuring music from major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA and has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

