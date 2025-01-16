UAE’s clean energy leader signs implementation agreement with the Department of Energy and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Board of Investments of the Republic of the Philippines to develop up to 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

Signing ceremony witnessed by HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, and Raphael P. M. Lotilla, Secretary of Energy of the Philippines, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

Projects will support Philippines National Renewable Energy Program target of 35% renewable energy in power generation by 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, [AK1] the UAE’s clean energy leader, has announced its entry into the Philippines market, signing agreements with the government of the Philippines to develop 1 gigawatt (GW) of clean energy projects to strengthen its growing portfolio in Southeast Asia.

The Implementation Agreement with the Department of Energy and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Investments of the Republic of the Philippines covers the development of solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a total capacity of up to 1GW by 2030.

The signing ceremony of both agreements was witnessed by HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar and Raphael P.M. Lotilla, Secretary of Energy of the Republic of the Philippines. The Implementation Agreement was signed by Undersecretary Dr. Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, Republic of the Philippines Department of Energy, and Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, with the MoU exchanged between the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates, Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, and Masdar’s CEO.

The agreement, which will support the Philippines Energy Transition Program to achieve 35 percent renewable energy in power generation by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040, operationalizes the MoU on Energy Transition Cooperation signed in November 2024 between the Philippines and the UAE during the working visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the country, which identified renewable energy as an area of collaboration.

HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said:

“This partnership marks a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the UAE and the Philippines. By leveraging the UAE’s world-class expertise in renewable energy and the Philippines’ abundant natural resources, this agreement will create jobs, drive low-carbon socio-economic progress and expand global renewable energy capacity in line with the UAE Consensus.”

Raphael P. M. Lotilla, Secretary of Energy at the Philippines Department of Energy, commented: “Building on the longstanding ties between our nations and the recent Energy Transition Cooperation agreement, we welcome Masdar’s proven leadership and expertise in delivering utility-scale renewable energy solutions. This collaboration will significantly advance our goal of achieving 35 percent renewable energy in power generation by 2030.”

Secretary Lotilla further emphasized that the landmark partnership underscores the Philippines’ commitment to a clean energy future. By integrating renewable energy into the country’s energy mix on an unprecedented scale, the Administration of President Marcos Jr. is enhancing energy security while laying a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth and environmental stewardship. With Masdar’s support, the Philippines is setting a new benchmark for energy transition in the region.

Ceferino S. Rodolfo, Undersecretary at the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry, and Board of Investments Managing Head, commented:

“It is inspiring to witness the strengthening of the bilateral relations between our countries, following the visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos to UAE last year and a series of reciprocal ministerial missions thereafter. The partnership with Masdar is a testament to our mutual commitment to fostering a dynamic and sustainable economic future, and our shared vision for economic sustainability and prosperity. This aligns seamlessly with the Philippine strategy to position ourselves as a smart and sustainable hub for manufacturing and services in Southeast Asia.

“The Philippines is making significant strides in the renewable energy sector. Masdar’s own planned renewables projects will contribute to accelerating sustainable economic growth in the different regions in the Philippines, and will especially complement our infrastructure development initiatives within the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) — Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas — which is being developed as an economic hub for commerce, industry, and logistics. The Department of Trade and Industry, through the Board of Investments, will be Masdar’s staunch partner. Together with Masdar, we give our unwavering commitment to fostering a greener and more resilient future for the Philippines.”

Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said:

“We welcome this announcement as a significant expansion of Masdar’s activities in Southeast Asia, a key strategic market in our ongoing efforts to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 100GW by 2030. With our proven success in implementing large-scale renewable energy projects in the region and worldwide, we look forward to utilizing our expertise and experience to support the Philippines in meeting its ambitious renewable energy goals.”

The agreement marks Masdar’s entry into the renewables sector in the Philippines. Southeast Asia is a key investment destination for Masdar. The company has developed the region’s largest floating solar facility in Indonesia – the 145MW Cirata Floating Solar PV plant – which is generating enough electricity to power 50,000 homes. In February 2023, it entered the geothermal energy sector through a strategic investment in Pertamina Geothermal Energy. Masdar also signed a landmark agreement with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in 2023 for the development of 10GW of clean energy projects across the country.

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has been a key enabler of the UAE’s vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action. The company has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100GW by 2030 and to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year. It has set a target of 1 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen or equivalent derivatives in the UAE and globally within a decade.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 31.5 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Philippines Department of Energy

The Department is mandated by Republic Act No. 7638 or the Department of Energy Act of 1992 to prepare, integrate, coordinate, supervise and control all plans, programs, projects and activities of the Government relative to energy exploration, development, utilization, distribution and conservation.