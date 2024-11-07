London, UK: Fils, the global pioneering force behind enterprise-level sustainability infrastructure, has partnered with Marshal Fintech Partners, one of the oldest and largest provider of payment technology in MENA. The ground breaking alliance will enable businesses supported by Marshal to embed climate action into their payment and checkout flows, empowering consumers to reduce their carbon footprint at point of sale and facilitating climate-conscious purchases.

Leveraging Fils’s award winning solution, Marshal will seamlessly integrate a sustainability-tracking transaction layer within its payments technology. This will accurately calculate the emissions of every purchase a consumer makes, giving them the option to buy carbon credits to offset the environmental impact of their transaction, regardless of payment method.

Gaurav Dhar, CEO of Marshal, commented: “We are proud to partner with Fils, leveraging our advanced payments technology to implement impactful environmental initiatives. Marshal recognises its responsibility to contribute to a sustainable planet, and our collaboration with Fils will bring us closer to our ESG goals. The partnership underscores our commitment to enabling climate-conscious payments, providing crucial sustainability infrastructure to our clients. By joining Fils’ extensive partner network, we are also taking a significant step towards building a low-carbon economy and a safe future for our planet.”

Kazim Kirmani, Chief Commercial Officer of Marshal, added: “This partnership with Fils is not just about enhancing our payment technology; it’s about taking responsibility for the environmental impact of each transaction. By offering our clients the ability to offset carbon emissions at the point of sale, we are empowering them to meet growing consumer demand for sustainability. We believe that this collaboration will not only advance our ESG objectives but also set a new standard for climate-conscious commerce in the MENA region.”

This partnership comes hot on the heels of an impressive roster of collaborations for Fils this year, including the biggest names in the world of finance and telecommunications across the Middle East and Pakistan. Titans of industry, such as e& Enterprise, Mashreq Bank and AFS, have benefited from Fils’s innovation, and cemented the reputation of the global fintech as a leader in sustainable financial infrastructure, that supports over 105+ banks, 1.5 million merchants and 4 million consumers. With Fils companies are ushering in a new era of corporate sustainability, enabling organisations and consumers to contribute to the transition to a net-zero economy.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Marshal, the largest payments technology provider in the MENA region,” said Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils. “Payments play a critical role in understanding and tracking emissions, and as payment methods evolve rapidly, it is essential to ensure that all payment modes are integrated into sustainability efforts. This is especially important for organizations as they work to understand and reduce their Scope 3 emissions—those that occur across their value chains. By leveraging Fils’ comprehensive technology stack, we are ensuring that merchants and businesses have the tools they need to adopt a fully sustainable model, empowering their customers to make climate-conscious choices. Our robust partnerships are helping to scale climate action across industries, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

Fils’ full-stack sustainability infrastructure leverages blockchain technology to seamlessly embed traceability and transparency throughout the sustainability operations of its partners, enabling businesses to demonstrate their positive climate action and combat the malicious practice of greenwashing. Merchants and other businesses are able to accurately track and mitigate emissions for each transaction when utilising Fils’s cutting-edge technology, seamlessly embedding climate action throughout businesses’ operations.

About Marshal Fintech Partners:

Founded in 1981, Marshal Equipment & Trading has established itself as the Gulf region's largest and one of the longest-standing providers of cutting-edge payment technologies. Serving clients in 18 countries across the Middle East, Marshal has been instrumental in transforming payment systems, making everyday transactions more secure, efficient, and seamless.

From innovative chip card technologies, smart card solutions, POS systems, and loyalty programs to advanced transaction automation products, Marshal offers bespoke solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries. These include finance, hospitality, petroleum, and retail convenience sectors. Our solutions have not only modernized payment infrastructures but have also enabled businesses to elevate their IT-driven operations to new heights.

As one of the region’s foremost consultancies in payment technology, Marshal continues to be at the forefront of innovation, helping to shape the future of digital payments in the Middle East.

For more information, visit marshal-me.com.

About Fils:

Fils is an award winning ground breaking fintech enterprise dedicated to embedding sustainability into the fabric of digital transactions. With its innovative API-driven platform, Fils enables businesses of all sizes to integrate climate-positive solutions seamlessly into their operations, fostering environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. Leveraging the latest fintech innovations and blockchain technology, Fils is committed to facilitating the transition to a sustainable economy, empowering organisations to make a positive impact on the planet with every transaction. Join Fils in building a greener, more sustainable future for all. For more information visit the website on https://filsnow.com/