Al-Ablani: This program is more than an annual event; it’s a clear message stating that our employees are our true wealth.

NBK is keen to continuously launch initiatives that encourage its employees and support the excellence of its human resources.

As part of its corporate culture that strives to extend appreciation for its employees and promote teamwork, National Bank of Kuwait celebrated the 10th anniversary of launching its Most Valuable Team Player and Most Collaborative Team Awards, which has become a milestone in the bank’s journey towards motivating employees, boosting morale, and elevating the work environment.

On this occasion, NBK’s Executive Management distributed the Most Valuable Team Player Awards to 83 employees and the Most Collaborative Team Awards to 32 teams for the year 2025, encouraging them to continue their dedication at work and deliver the best performance to maintain the bank’s leadership locally and regionally.

Over the course of ten years, the total number of employees receiving the Most Valuable Team Player reached 650, while the total number of teams recognized as the Most Collaborative Team reached 165 since the award’s launch in 2019.

Building on the remarkable success this recognition program has achieved over the 10 past years, it has been expanded to include the international branches and locations of NBK Group, thus becoming a global initiative reflecting the group's unified corporate culture. Additionally, the range of awards was also expanded this year to include nominations up to the "Associate Vice President" level, emphasizing the important role of all participating management levels in promoting a culture of appreciation and recognition.

The winners are selected through voting by their colleagues in the same groups or departments following precise criteria that include teamwork spirit, engagement, effectiveness, contribution to the team/division, and their positive impact and contribution to the concerned group.

A Significant Cornerstone

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at the National Bank of Kuwait, said: “The Most Valuable Team Player and Most Collaborative Team Awards have become a cornerstone of our corporate culture. It is not just an annual event, but a clear message stating that our employees are NBK true wealth. Over the course of ten years, this initiative has proven its ability to promote team spirit, increase organizational loyalty, and motivate employees to generate innovative ideas and new creations”.

Al-Ablani noted that the positive impact of this recognition is manifold. For one, it reflects NBK’s keenness to appreciate the efforts of its employees, and it plays a role in enhancing their morale and motivating innovation. Additionally, these awards make them feel that they are an essential part of the institution’s success, which contributes to growing their bond with the bank and enhances its reputation as the best work environment in the private sector in Kuwait.

Moreover, Al-Ablani highlighted teamwork as the number one reason behind all NBK’s achievements, as it allows for the exchange of ideas and experiences and leads to more comprehensive decisions. He also stressed that because NBK strongly believes that its ongoing excellence is supported by its highly professional competencies, the bank is keen to continuously launch initiatives that further encourage and motivate its employees.

Finally, Al-Ablani concluded by saying: “At NBK, we believe that investing in human capital is the most valuable investment, which is why we are dedicated to designing specialized training programs and workshops that keep pace with future transformations and support our growth and expansion strategy, as our employees are our partners in success”.

The Most Valuable Team Player Award is unique, as it allows employees to vote for their colleagues from the same departments or groups whom they consider the most valuable in the team. These employees, then, are rewarded by NBK’s senior management and their efforts are recognized in several special ceremonies held for each department.

It should be noted that the voting is done via a digital poll, allowing each employee to vote for their colleagues to win the Most Valuable Team Player Award, after which the winners receive a certificate from senior management during a ceremony organized by the bank in the presence of the Executive Management.