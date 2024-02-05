DUBAI, UAE: West F5 Investments LLC has signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International to open the Marriott Marquis Dubai within the Jewel of the Creek complex in Dubai. Scheduled to open in March 2024, the premium hotel and serviced apartments are part of the first phase of the new iconic destination developed by Dubai Developments. The property, leased by West F5 Investments LLC, will be operated by Dubai-based independent hospitality management company, Aleph Hospitality.

The signing ceremony held at Jewel of the Creek was graced by the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashed Al Maktoum and attended by HE Eng Essa Al Maidoor, Director General of Dubai Developments; Khaled Shaker, Director of Investments and Strategic Projects of Dubai Developments; Naresh Kumar Bhawani, Chairman of West F5 Investments LLC; Prem Gopalani, Managing Director of West F5 Investments LLC; Sandeep Walia, Chief Operations Officer – Middle East at Marriott International; Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, and Neil George, Partner and Executive Director of Aleph Hospitality.

Scheduled to open in March 2024, the new-build Marriott Marquis Dubai will comprise 590 keys consisting of 434 well-furnished hotel guest rooms and suites plus 156 serviced apartments featuring limitless views of Dubai Creek and the city skyline. The property is anticipated to feature extensive business and leisure facilities including six food and beverage outlets, conference and meeting facilities, a business centre, gym, spa facilities as well as swimming pools in each tower. In addition, the development will include a large retail area with a promenade on the Dubai Creek and a Marina with 85 berths.

“We are delighted to open Marriott Marquis Dubai in collaboration with Marriott International and Aleph Hospitality,” said Prem Gopalani, Managing Director of West F5 Investments. “We look forward to working closely with the teams to provide local residents and international visitors alike with a memorable guest experience in this stunning and exciting new destination in Dubai.”

The vibrant and modern mixed-used hospitality complex Jewel of the Creek is located on the north shore of Dubai Creek. Within walking distance of Deira City Centre, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and City Centre Metro Station, a short drive from Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai World Trade Centre, Jewel of the Creek is set to become one of Dubai’s latest sought-after destinations.

HE Eng Essa Al Maidoor, Director General of Dubai Developments, expressed, “Jewel of the Creek Project is a significant milestone in the hospitality industry in Dubai and we are proud to collaborate with West F5 Investments to introduce the Marriott Marquis Dubai within this iconic destination. This partnership aligns with our vision to elevate Dubai’s Global standing as a premier hospitality hub, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our city's hospitality landscape.”

“The Jewel of the Creek Project stands as our unwavering commitment to the community to create spaces that not only define luxury but also contribute significantly to the fabric of Dubai's vibrant society. We believe in weaving the essence of Dubai's rich culture and history into every aspect of the Jewel of the Creek. This project is not just about constructing buildings but it's about continuing the legacy.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented, “Jewel of the Creek is an exciting addition to Dubai’s evolving landscape, and we look forward to working with West F5 Investments and Aleph Hospitality to open the Marriott Marquis Dubai within the landmark destination. Dubai remains one of the most desired destinations in the world and we continue to see strong demand to further diversify our portfolio in the city where we currently have more than 50 properties in operation.”

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said, “We are thrilled to be entrusted with the operations of this incredible property on our home turf. We look forward to working closely with the owner West F5 Investments and the team at Marriott International as we establish this new destination on the historic Dubai Creek.”

