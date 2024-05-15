Once operational in 2025, the state-of-the-art facility will serve the UAE’s growing demand for high-quality and fresh poultry products

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Foods, a leading food processing company based in the UAE, today held the groundbreaking ceremony for its first broiler farm in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), expanding the company’s poultry and livestock production capabilities under Al Ghurair Foods Poultry.

Scheduled to be operational in 2025, the 68-hectare (680,000 sqm) facility will be built under a Musataha agreement across an overall area of 720 hectares (7.2 sqkm), allowing for future expansion. Equipped with advanced technologies, the facility will adhere to leading international biosecurity standards and strict food safety protocols. It will also provide employment opportunities for more than 200 people, whilst supporting local farmers through a production contracting model.

Meanwhile, the strategic location of the farm within KEZAD will enable Al Ghurair Foods to serve growing demand for poultry meat in the UAE, which has grown year-on-year in recent years[1]. By establishing a local venture, Al Ghurair Foods will be able to bring high-quality, nutritious, and fresh products to closer to consumers.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said: “We are excited to welcome Al Ghurair Foods Poultry as our latest client in KEZAD. This partnership is underpinned by a shared vision to contribute to expansion of the UAE’s domestic food security. We are extremely proud to be able to support the UAE’s long-term goals, while providing a capable and innovative ecosystem for our partners. We see this as only the beginning. As a strategic partner for KEZAD in building the food ecosystem, we look forward to exploring more opportunities with Al Ghurair Group to add to our food security efforts.”

Commenting on the milestone, John Iossifidis, Group CEO, Al Ghurair, said: “We’re extremely proud of this new venture under Al Ghurair Foods, which allows us to serve the growing demand for high-quality poultry products here in the UAE. Working with local partners such as KEZAD in turn enables us to be closer to our customers, while fulfilling the UAE’s national ambitions to secure food supplies and increase self-sufficiency in food production.”

As the food processing division of Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, Al Ghurair Foods is committed to enhancing the availability and capability of domestic food production in the UAE. Al Ghurair Foods Poultry farm is one of the largest producers of eggs in the UAE, distributed under the flagship brand Jenan.

The announcement builds on an agreement signed between Al Ghurair Foods and KEZAD in April 2023, establishing a 50-year land lease for three mega food processing projects involving investments of over AED1 billion. In addition to the broiler farm, the agreement also included the development of the region’s first of its kind Starch Processing Plant, as well as the involvement of Al Ghurair Foods in KEZAD’s Abu Dhabi Food Hub.

Turgut Yegenaga, CEO, Al Ghurair Foods and Al Ghurair Resources International, said: “Al Ghurair Foods is already a recognised leader in the poultry division through Jenan and as a leading supplier for feed. Our foray into poultry meat production will enable to us to achieve greater vertical integration within the overall supply chain, giving us more control over the quality and supply of the broiler.”

Al Ghurair Foods is aligned with the UAE’s drive to boost local manufacturing efforts to build resilient and self-sufficient food supply systems. The venture also contributes to the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security, which aims to make the Emirates the world’s best Global Food Security Index by 2051[2] by developing a comprehensive national system for sustainable food production through modern technologies.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

[1] https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=Poultry%20and%20Products%20Annual_Dubai_United%20Arab%20Emirates_TC2023-0014.pdf

[2] https://u.ae/en/about-the-uae/strategies-initiatives-and-awards/strategies-plans-and-visions/environment-and-energy/national-food-security-strategy-2051