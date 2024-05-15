Dubai: Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, opened an office in Dubai to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

The firm has been active in the Middle East since 2023 and provides holistic solutions across asset services and trading to retail and industrial clients in the region with a focus on servicing companies, financial institutions and their advisors. Positioned at a key intersection between east and west, the Dubai office is a strategic investment for Gordon Brothers.

Phillip Weston, Director, Commercial & Industrial, leads the Dubai office and is responsible for driving growth in the region and delivering asset-based solutions to clients in the Middle East and Africa.

"Phillip brings a tremendous amount of expertise in providing tailored asset-based solutions for clients across a range of industries in Africa, Middle East, India and Sri Lanka, including automotive, construction, manufacturing, marine, mining, transport and retail,” said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"In addition to giving us dedicated feet on the ground, our expansion into Dubai brings the breadth and depth of our global asset experts and provides an enhanced level of support to our clients in the region.”

"I am delighted to join Gordon Brothers at such a pivotal time for the business,” said Phillip Weston. “With a deep heritage in helping clients maximise the value of their assets since 1903, it is great to be part of such fantastic company and to play a key part in our clients’ success.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over thirty offices across five continents.