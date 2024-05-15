Abu Dhabi: Al Ramz Capital LLC announced today its appointment, as a liquidity provider for Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-listed leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry (ADX: ADPORTS). Following regulatory approvals, Al Ramz will commence independent trading of ADPORTS shares within specified parameters and in adherence to regulatory guidelines on 16 May 2024.

A listed company appoints a liquidity provider to optimize share trading by enriching the order book, minimizing trading spreads, reducing price volatility and augmenting trading volume. This, in turn, diminishes the overall illiquidity discount, narrowing the divide between intrinsic and market value.

Al Ramz is a licensed market maker on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with more than 25 years’ experience in UAE capital markets.

Mr. Karim Schoeib, CEO of Al Ramz Capital LLC, commented: “We are pleased to announce our appointment as the liquidity provider for ADPORTS which is a distinguished addition to our portfolio of mandates spanning accross diverse sectors within the UAE. This appointment stands as testament to our ability to deliver tangible results while upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency. Al Ramz will diligently facilitate a healthy order book, fostering optimal trading conditions and enhancing trading spreads. We extend a warm welcome to ADPORTS and assure its stakeholders of our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the agreed-upon mandate.”

Al Ramz is widely recognized for its market-making services and has demonstrated a consistent ability to enhance liquidity provision by facilitating synergistic relationships within distinct markets. Since introducing its market-making and liquidity provision services, Al Ramz has firmly established itself as a prominent leader in this domain. These services are available on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Dubai Financial Markets, and the Nasdaq Dubai.

ABOUT AL RAMZ

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research.