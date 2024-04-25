RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement with NEOM to open its second Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Saudi Arabia. Anticipated to open in Trojena, a year-round mountain destination located in the northwest region of the country, the property will offer a complete escape into a private world of luxury.

Designed for the most discerning travelers seeking a bespoke experience, Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties are tucked away in handpicked corners of the world. Highly personalized service is centered around human connection while the design is reflective of the vision, experiences, and natural environment of the destination, allowing for an immersive stay.

Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International said, “Ritz-Carlton Reserve features a portfolio of exclusive properties that offer an intimate and transformative experience rooted in heartfelt care and human connection. Together with NEOM, we look forward to bringing this ultra-luxury experience to Trojena. This signing also marks an important addition to our portfolio in Saudi Arabia where we continue to see a strong demand for our luxury brands.”

The resort is expected to feature 60 expansive one-to-four-bedroom villas. Plans also include a range of amenities including a lavish spa, swimming pools, and multiple culinary venues. Situated in a remote area of Trojena, the resort is expected to offer an idyllic escape complete with expansive views across the desert and mountain ranges of the destination.

“Trojena is a rare destination, and we are delighted that Ritz-Carlton Reserve has hand-picked the mountains of NEOM for their next property. Together we will create an experience that can’t be recreated anywhere else. Our visitors and residents will experience a sanctuary that will capture the magic of Saudi Arabia, embracing ultimate luxury in an unforgettable location,” said Philip Gullett, Executive Director, and Trojena Region Head.

Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Division, said, “We are excited to announce the collaboration with Ritz-Carlton Reserve within the unique mountains of Trojena. This is a very special project which merits only the most exceptional and exclusive of brands. Only a handful of destinations the world over can lay claim to this honor, which further strengthens our relationship with Marriott.”

Trojena, one of the flagship developments within NEOM, is being developed and positioned as a year-round adventure sports destination that will include activities such as skiing, water sports, hiking and mountain biking. Trojena will also include apartments, chalets, retail, dining, entertainment, leisure, sports and recreational facilities, and other hospitality offerings, including a W Hotel and a JW Marriott Hotel.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve currently features a rare collection of only six properties in destinations including Thailand, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

The signing of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Trojena marks the seventh collaboration announced between Marriott International and NEOM. The companies are also anticipated to unveil two unique concepts later this year.