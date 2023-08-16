Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” partners with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in order to support its humanitarian programs towards improving the living conditions of refugees and meeting their basic needs, including access to safe drinking water, food, and shelter. The partnership is an extension of Markaz’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and active role in supporting impactful non-profit organizations locally, regionally, and globally.

Commenting on the renewal of this partnership, Ms. Deena Y. AlRefai, Executive Vice President – Investor Relations at Markaz, said: “We take pride in being a supporting partner of the UNHCR, in its humanitarian efforts to protect and assist refugees and displaced communities around the world. Through this, we aim to extend our support for a noble cause and make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of people by providing monetary aid to address immediate necessities. At Markaz, we believe in the importance of the role played by the private sector in giving back to societies, thus forming a pivotal pillar of our CSR strategy.”

On her part, Ms. Nisreen Rubaian, UNHCR Representative in Kuwait, welcomed renewing the partnership with Markaz and said: "Through our 3-year long partnership with Markaz, UNHCR was able to assist refugees and forcibly displaced persons and improve their living conditions. More than 608 displaced families in MENA region (approx. 3,600 individuals) have benefited through cash assistance programs, various education projects, and the provision of shelter and potable water. We welcome the continuation of this partnership to alleviate the suffering of more refugees and forcibly displaced people in light of their increasing humanitarian needs and the compound challenges they are facing away from home.”

Markaz’s partnership with UNHCR falls in line with the company’s CSR strategy which focuses on three key pillars: building human capacity, aligning the business environment with sustainable development principles, and promoting good governance in the business environment. This strategy reflects the Markaz’s commitment to helping the community and strengthening the national economy.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. They provide life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C "Markaz" is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.17 billion as of 30 June 2023 (USD 3.82 billion).

