Dubai, UAE: - Emaar Properties unveils Mangrove, a luxurious collection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments nestled along the pristine shores of Creek Beach in Dubai Creek Harbour. Representing the epitome of luxury and sophistication, Mangrove offers residents an unparalleled waterfront living experience, combining natural beauty with urban convenience.

"Located in the heart of the Dubai Creek Harbour, Mangrove offers an extraordinary lifestyle opportunity. Investing in Mangrove gives buyers the opportunity to secure a 2-year residence visa. If the property value exceeds AED 2M (USD 545K), homeowners will be eligible for a 10-year Golden visa. Both visas cover the owner's spouse and children, while the Golden visa also includes household staff. As of Q2 2024, 1-bedroom apartments in Dubai Creek Harbour offer an average gross ROI of 6.8%. Rental rates for this property type are AED 80K (USD 22K) per year. Such indicators ensure stable income should you decide to rent out your property in Mangrove." says Soliman Hossameldin, Real Estate Digital Marketing Expert.

Strategically located amidst world-class amenities and adjacent to a lush park, Mangrove boasts elegantly designed buildings that provide unmatchable views of the Creek. Residents can enjoy the tranquility of the creek waters while being conveniently close to primary business, shopping, and entertainment destinations, striking the perfect balance between work and play.

Each residence at Mangrove features spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and panoramic views of the Creek, offering residents the perfect backdrop for embracing the coastal lifestyle. From light-filled living rooms to scenic balconies, every aspect of the design reflects the cosmopolitan waterfront living.

Moreover, Mangrove offers an array of exclusive amenities designed to cater to every aspect of the resident’s lifestyle. From a private pool to expansive outdoor play areas, communal rooms, and fully equipped gyms, residents can find their perfect retreat amidst the lush greenery and picturesque views of the Creek Harbour.

Key highlights of Mangrove include:

Meticulously designed 1 and 2-bedroom waterfront apartments with spacious interiors and panoramic views.

Convenient access to shopping, business, and entertainment destinations in Dubai Creek Harbour.

Architectural marvels with unique exterior façade and elegant interiors reflecting a cosmopolitan waterfront lifestyle.

Family-friendly retreat at Creek Beach featuring a pristine 700-meter white sand beach and infinity pool.

Comprehensive range of amenities including two town squares, fitness center, outdoor play area, communal room, and barbecue area.

Mangrove is more than just a residential development; it is a vibrant community where residents can foster close relationships and spend quality time together. The neighborhood's fantastic location and proximity to convenient establishments ensure a bright future and an exceptional quality of life for all its residents.

