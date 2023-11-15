Club confirms record-breaking revenues of £712.8 million and profits of £80.4 million – nearly double that of the previous year’s record of £41.7 million

Three main income streams of commercial, broadcast and matchday all showed significant year-on-year growth, reflecting the continued commercial momentum of the last several years

Numbers of fans joining the Club’s membership scheme, dramatic increases in social media engagements and a significant rise in TV audiences underpin the continued commercial growth

Manchester City has today released its Annual Report for the 2022-23 season confirming a second successive year of record-breaking revenues and profits, along with wider growth across all areas of the Club following a historic Treble winning season.

The Club has reported revenues of £712.8 million, an increase of £99.8 million on the previous twelve months and profits of £80.4 million – nearly double that of the previous year’s record of £41.7 million.

The Club’s three main income streams of commercial, broadcast and matchday all showed significant year-on-year growth, reflecting the Club’s continued commercial momentum of recent years, the outcome of the ongoing delivery of a multi-decade strategy.

Notably during the 2022-23 season, Manchester City was also named the most valuable football club brand in the world, topping the 2023 Brand Finance Football 50 report for the first time ever with a brand value of €1.51 billion.

On the football front, the men’s team secured a place in football history in winning a first UEFA Champions League, a third successive Premier League title – a fifth in six years – and a seventh FA Cup, in a season that yielded a win percentage in excess of 72% in all competitions, and a string of individual accolades for the men’s players.

High amongst the positives during a season of transition on the pitch for the women’s team was a sizable increase in the average attendance for all games and a new best for season ticket sales, reflecting the continued rise in popularity of the women’s game.

At youth team level, new records were set as the EDS and U18s won their respective league titles for an astonishing third year with numerous titles also secured all the way down to U9s level.

Off the pitch, momentum has continued to build from previous seasons leading to a huge increase in the number of fans engaging with the Club.

A total of 6.9 billion video views were recorded on the Club’s main social media accounts – an increase of 107% on the previous year, the number of Official Cityzens Members almost doubled, and membership of the Official Supporters Club grew by 33%.

Alongside social media and membership growth another best-ever year for TV viewing figures was recorded, with the Club’s total audience reaching 786 million across all competitions – 28% higher than the 2021-22 season.

Looking to the future, the 2022-23 season also saw the submission and subsequent approval of a planning application for the development a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium.

Reflecting on the many highlights detailed in the report and the Club’s achievements throughout the 2022-23 season, Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said:

“In short, last season saw Manchester City achieve the greatest football and commercial year of its storied history. The season was the validation of a philosophy and sustained approach that has defined the Club since His Highness Sheikh Mansour became its custodian in 2008.

It’s an approach that has always respected, and continuously built upon, the Club’s near 130-year history. It is founded on three key elements: putting in place all of the necessary ingredients to create football teams that excite, entertain and win silverware; relentlessly strengthening the Club’s sustainable commercial and financial positions; and maximising its ability to serve the growing communities of which it sits at the heart. We regard each of these elements as equally important and completely co-dependent on one another.

Behind the first team trophies and financial headlines, and against these three areas of focus, there sit less obvious, but equally important, outcomes. For our Ownership, Board and Executive Leadership these outcomes and their associated metrics demonstrate that the Club has never been stronger, nor had greater potential to continue to evolve and succeed.”

He went on to say:

“In the aftermath of the UEFA Champions League win in Turkey and the completion of ‘The Treble’ the question I was asked most often, was ‘How do you top that?’

The answer is by doubling down on the proven philosophies and practices that have brought us this success and to challenge ourselves to continue to constantly innovate in order to achieve new levels of performance both on and off the field.

We will not be afraid to set new goals and develop new strategies that deliver for our Club, its communities and stakeholders and especially for the fans.

Success today simply means further investment for tomorrow. Our financial health and on field success mean everyone connected to Manchester City can look forward to the future with excitement. Our collective achievements give me huge confidence that together we can accomplish even more in the years to come.”

Chief Executive Officer, Ferran Soriano, added:

“Winning the Treble – the Champions League (for the first time), the Premier League (the third title in a row) and the FA Cup. Achieving record revenues and record profits. Winning the Ballon d’Or for best Men’s Club of the Year and being named the most valuable football club brand in the world. We can certainly say that the 2022-23 season was the best in the history of Manchester City.

Dreams became reality thanks to the amazing players and coaches we have, led by Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain, but also thanks to a lot of people working very hard, and for a long period of time. Consistent results have been obtained thanks to more than a decade of intense work by everyone at Manchester City.

We always had the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour and our shareholders. These, together with the leadership of our Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and the Board, the hard work of our staff and the support of our incredible fans, have all contributed to our achievements.”

Manchester City’s 2022-23 Annual Report is available at: https://www.mancity.com/annualreport2023

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com