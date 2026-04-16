The landmark visit highlights Jotun’s sustained investments, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strategic expansion across its Decorative, Protective, and Marine segments to serve the high-potential Egyptian market.

CAIRO, EGYPT: Jotun Egypt recently welcomed His Excellency Erik B. Husem, the Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt, for his first official visit to the company's newest and most technologically advanced factory. The visit underscores Jotun’s sustained commitment to Egypt’s economy and its strategic ambition to support the country's ongoing growth and immense market potential.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Jotun’s new state-of-the-art factory, opened in 2024, which stands today as one of the most advanced paint production facilities in Egypt. Operating with an annual production line capacity of 72 million liters in 1 shift and employing approximately 450 professionals, the facility reflects Jotun’s sustained commitment to supporting Egypt’s industrial growth and economic development.

Over the years, the company has continued to invest in enhancing its operational capabilities, with its latest factory in Egypt representing approximately $100 million. This investment reinforces its role as a long-term partner contributing to the development of the country's manufacturing sector. Designed to have a low carbon footprint and contribute to greater energy savings, the new factory has been constructed in compliance with the highest HSE standards. This aligns seamlessly with Jotun’s environment-friendly ‘Green Steps’ policy and long-term sustainability direction.

Beyond serving the local market, Jotun Egypt has steadily expanded its export footprint, currently reaching markets including Libya, Kenya, and the United States, with Turkey and Morocco in the pipeline. This expansion aligns with the company’s strategic vision to position Egypt as a key export hub for the African region, while continuing to grow its Decorative, Protective, and Marine segments. Through its focus on delivering premium products, innovative solutions, and exceptional service, Jotun reinforces its position as a trusted partner, adding value beyond products and supporting the evolving needs of its customers across the region.

Ibrahim AlShami, Managing Director of Jotun Egypt, said:

"We are honored to host H.E. the Norwegian Ambassador at our facility. This visit underscores the strength of the relationship between Norway and Egypt and reflects Jotun’s sustained commitment to contributing to Egypt’s economic growth. We remain focused on expanding our presence across Decorative, Protective, and Marine segments, while strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing and export hub."

Commenting on his visit to the facility, H.E. Erik B. Husem, The Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt, stated: "I am deeply impressed by the advanced manufacturing capabilities here at Jotun Egypt. This state-of-the-art facility is a shining example of the strong and growing economic ties between Norway and Egypt. Jotun’s continued investment not only creates valuable local opportunities but also perfectly aligns with Egypt's vision to serve as a leading export hub for the African continent and beyond."

This commitment is further reflected in Jotun's strong presence and strategic partnerships across Egypt's most vital sectors. By delivering tailored, high-performance solutions, Jotun has established itself as a key partner in the country's rapidly expanding construction, energy, and infrastructure industries.

About Jotun:

Jotun, founded in Norway in 1926 and headquartered in Sandefjord, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of paints and coatings, operating in more than 100 countries with over 11,000 employees, 68 companies, and 40 production facilities worldwide. In Egypt, El-Mohandes Jotun S.A.E has been operating since 1986, initially specializing in Marine and Protective Coatings before expanding into Decorative Paints in line with market growth. Today, Jotun Egypt offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes Decorative Paints, Marine Coatings and Protective Coatings, supported by a nationwide network of more than 600 multicolor showrooms. With almost four decades of local expertise, Jotun continues to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions tailored to the Egyptian market, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for clients, consultants, and contractors.