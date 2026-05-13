Manama, Bahrain – Ajyad Capital, a leading investment management firm licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain with over 20 years of expertise in Islamic wealth management, has launched eMYAA, its Shari'ah compliant digital trading platform for GCC investors. The launch comes at a time when investors across the region are reassessing where they hold wealth, how they diversify, and which markets they want to access as economic conditions continue to shift.

Designed to respond to this evolving investment behavior, eMYAA gives users a single point of access to key regional and international markets through a fully digital experience. At launch, the platform’s regional reach focuses on the Saudi Tadawul and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), with plans to expand access to the Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) in future updates. Beyond the region, users can tap into major international venues including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX). Across all these markets, investors can explore opportunities in stocks, sukuk, and ETFs among others, while remaining aligned with Shari'ah principles through integrated screening and purification features. The platform has been engineered for high scalability, allowing for the potential integration of further markets and diversified trading tools as the ecosystem matures.

First revealed at Fintech Forward 2025, eMYAA presents an accessible pathway for investors seeking broader market exposure with greater convenience. The platform is available in both Arabic and English. eMYAA is currently available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices, providing on-the-go portfolio management. Desktop and web-based access are planned for release soon to further enhance the user experience.

Commenting on the launch, Suhail Hajee, Chief Executive Officer of Ajyad Capital, said, “When markets move sharply, proactive investors look beyond the noise to actively diversify and identify where new growth opportunities exist. eMYAA was developed to support this strategic shift, giving GCC investors direct access to those opportunities through a single digital platform. Shari'ah compliance remains central to our proposition, giving investors a way to confidently pursue market upside while staying aligned with their principles. We are committed to delivering a solution that supports more deliberate, confident, and opportunity-aware engagement with markets across the GCC and beyond.”

Yaqoob Al Balooshi, Head of WealthTech at Ajyad Capital, added, " Investors across the GCC are becoming increasingly digitally native, more responsive to market movements, and more willing to explore different instruments when conditions change. We have built eMYAA to make diverse asset classes more approachable, support more informed participation, and deliver an investing experience grounded in Shari'ah prudence. Our aim is to help both first-time and established investors engage with today’s changing markets more easily and with greater clarity."

The launch of eMYAA represents a pivotal step in Ajyad Capital's mission toward the digital empowerment of investors, reinforcing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading hub for innovation in Shari'ah compliant financial services. By combining this innovation with the firm's institutional credibility, the platform offers investors across the GCC an ideal pathway to grow and manage their wealth without compromising on their values. To learn more about eMYAA and start trading, visit www.emyaa.com.

About eMYAA

Powered by Ajyad Capital, eMYAA is a fully digital, Shari’ah-compliant trading platform that enables seamless trading across a wide range of asset classes, combining global market access with robust Shari’ah governance to deliver a secure and transparent investing experience.

As an extension of Ajyad Capital’s mission to democratize access to global investment opportunities, eMYAA empowers GCC-wide investors to manage their wealth effectively and secure their long-term financial wellbeing responsibly.

For more information, please visit: https://www.emyaa.com/

About Ajyad Capital

Ajyad Capital B.S.C. (c) is a prominent investment management firm with a robust shareholder base across the GCC. Established in 2003 and licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Islamic Investment Business Firm - Category 1. In its commitment to innovation, Ajyad Capital introduces WealthTech solutions that redefine investment products and services, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals with cutting-edge technology and personalized strategies.